Business names stock
Assumed names filed in Smith County:

Theresa Skinner Coke doing business as The Blue Goose

Wade Jenkins doing business as Burns Restoration

Maria Rosario Gomez doing business as Mateo's Funhouse Rentals

Brenton Jean Boutin doing business as Load Warrior

Matthew Christopher Murray doing business as Deadheaded Express

Leigh Ann Reinholtz doing business as Tiny Bee Soapery

James Fletcher Beard doing business as Apex Appraisals

Steven Paul Jonson doing business as Soul Bar B Q & Soul Food

Randall Kevin Hill Jr. doing business as Alpha Armory ETX

Jeffrey Robin Grier doing business as Eagle Nation

Omar Melchor Sanchez doing business as Choches Appliances

Misty Dawn Arterberry doing business as Taste Guilty

Albert Boyd doing business as Tomorrow's Transport

Hanna Bakewell doing business as Hanna Bakewell

Tara Kay Bernholtz doing business as Tara's Raised Garden

Ashley Nicole Gee doing business as LDS Logistics & Transportation

Adrian Oviedo Munoz doing business as Oviedos Remodeling and Construction

Brooke Lee Hight doing business as Grace Designs

Jorge Luis Salgado doing business as GS Concrete

Aaron Skinner doing business as Blackhawk Creek

Eric Green doing business as Pelican Investments

Katrina Diane Krier doing business as Krier and Co Media

Antonio Sanchez Tamayo doing business as AST Concrete

Jasmine Gama doing business as JC Renovation

Michael C. S. Weaver doing business as Michael's Pool Services

