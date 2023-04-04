Assumed names filed in Smith County:
Theresa Skinner Coke doing business as The Blue Goose
Wade Jenkins doing business as Burns Restoration
Maria Rosario Gomez doing business as Mateo's Funhouse Rentals
Brenton Jean Boutin doing business as Load Warrior
Matthew Christopher Murray doing business as Deadheaded Express
Leigh Ann Reinholtz doing business as Tiny Bee Soapery
James Fletcher Beard doing business as Apex Appraisals
Steven Paul Jonson doing business as Soul Bar B Q & Soul Food
Randall Kevin Hill Jr. doing business as Alpha Armory ETX
Jeffrey Robin Grier doing business as Eagle Nation
Omar Melchor Sanchez doing business as Choches Appliances
Misty Dawn Arterberry doing business as Taste Guilty
Albert Boyd doing business as Tomorrow's Transport
Hanna Bakewell doing business as Hanna Bakewell
Tara Kay Bernholtz doing business as Tara's Raised Garden
Ashley Nicole Gee doing business as LDS Logistics & Transportation
Adrian Oviedo Munoz doing business as Oviedos Remodeling and Construction
Brooke Lee Hight doing business as Grace Designs
Jorge Luis Salgado doing business as GS Concrete
Aaron Skinner doing business as Blackhawk Creek
Eric Green doing business as Pelican Investments
Katrina Diane Krier doing business as Krier and Co Media
Antonio Sanchez Tamayo doing business as AST Concrete
Jasmine Gama doing business as JC Renovation
Michael C. S. Weaver doing business as Michael's Pool Services