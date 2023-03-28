Business names stock
Assumed names filed in Smith County:

Rosamaria Ramirez doing business as Gilberts El Charro Nostalgic Moments

Rosamaria Ramirez doing business as Gilberts El Charro Cafe

Cynthia Gail Burkett doing business as Lavender Creek Investments

Stanley David Payton doing business as P Stanley Garage Doors

Angela Lashiet Jackson doing business as Edie Riez

Keith Douglas Adcock doing business as Red Feather

David Ruiz doing business as Red Bird Ranch

Toribio Santiago Valdovinos doing business as Santiago Paint and Collision Repair

Veronica Yisel Delgado doing business as VY Notary Services

Ashly Nicole Lance doing business as Lashes By Nic

Christopher Lloyd Rahn doing business as Chris Rahn Music

Latorya Rena Willis doing business as Torya's Uniquely Creations

Robert Land doing business as Mr. Land Buys Land

Rebekah Diann Flood doing business as You Have It Maid

Marleni Yamileth Segovia doing business as MNA Concrete Construction

Coby Joseph Mosley doing business as CJ Mosley Productions

Eric Demond Green doing business as Phoenix Rei Group

Juan Alberto Zepeda doing business as Chicanitas Cleaning Service 

Kara Rose LeBlanc doing business as Thyme After Thyme

Jezze Maldonado doing business as J&C Concrete Construction

Antonio Licea De La Vega doing business as A and L Roofing

Jocabed Martinez Velazquez doing business as Sonshine Cleaning & Painting

Christopher B. Ross doing business as PC Golf

Franciso Acosta Lugo doing business as L and G Plumbing

Tekeyla Lee Omar Neal doing business as Safely Delivered Transportation

Mark Blair Blandford doing business as Beeper AC and Heat

Robert Dale Mauldin Jr. doing business as Thirty One West Productions

