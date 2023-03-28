Assumed names filed in Smith County:
Rosamaria Ramirez doing business as Gilberts El Charro Nostalgic Moments
Rosamaria Ramirez doing business as Gilberts El Charro Cafe
Cynthia Gail Burkett doing business as Lavender Creek Investments
Stanley David Payton doing business as P Stanley Garage Doors
Angela Lashiet Jackson doing business as Edie Riez
Keith Douglas Adcock doing business as Red Feather
David Ruiz doing business as Red Bird Ranch
Toribio Santiago Valdovinos doing business as Santiago Paint and Collision Repair
Veronica Yisel Delgado doing business as VY Notary Services
Ashly Nicole Lance doing business as Lashes By Nic
Christopher Lloyd Rahn doing business as Chris Rahn Music
Latorya Rena Willis doing business as Torya's Uniquely Creations
Robert Land doing business as Mr. Land Buys Land
Rebekah Diann Flood doing business as You Have It Maid
Marleni Yamileth Segovia doing business as MNA Concrete Construction
Coby Joseph Mosley doing business as CJ Mosley Productions
Eric Demond Green doing business as Phoenix Rei Group
Juan Alberto Zepeda doing business as Chicanitas Cleaning Service
Kara Rose LeBlanc doing business as Thyme After Thyme
Jezze Maldonado doing business as J&C Concrete Construction
Antonio Licea De La Vega doing business as A and L Roofing
Jocabed Martinez Velazquez doing business as Sonshine Cleaning & Painting
Christopher B. Ross doing business as PC Golf
Franciso Acosta Lugo doing business as L and G Plumbing
Tekeyla Lee Omar Neal doing business as Safely Delivered Transportation
Mark Blair Blandford doing business as Beeper AC and Heat
Robert Dale Mauldin Jr. doing business as Thirty One West Productions