Assumed names filed in Smith County:
Erling Karl Johnsen doing business as Smith County Soccer Academy
Brigitte Ashley Metcalf doing business as M4 Services
Pamela K. Higginbotham doing business as Pam’s Sweet Shoppe
Byron Ray Gesulgon doing business as PorchCash
Courtney Smith doing business as Coco Lashes
Anjelica Thompson doing business as Interpreting Services By Anjelica
Ola Kevin Garcia doing business as Golden Hammer Remodeling
Jesus M. Carbajal Ramirez doing business as All In One Customs
Jacrystapher Erunn Pringle doing business as Envious Ink
Lynette Sharon Puren doing business as QD Services
Abraham Josue Parrales Perez doing business as AP Builts
Dylan Eubanks doing business as Eubanks Lawn & Landscape
Sylvia Diaz doing business as J&S Auto Sales
Gomez Mario Moreno doing business as M M Painting & Remodeling Service
Tanisha Lasha Wofford doing business as Ninis Niq Naqs
Dana Key Hill doing business as Going Key Places
Gordon Kent Rowe doing business as Lonestar Electric Co.
Ellen Embrey doing business as Lonestar Marquee
Todd Alfred Florey doing business as Florey Arms