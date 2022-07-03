Business names stock
Courtesy/Freepik via Pressfoto

Assumed names filed in Smith County:

Erling Karl Johnsen doing business as Smith County Soccer Academy

Brigitte Ashley Metcalf doing business as M4 Services

Pamela K. Higginbotham doing business as Pam’s Sweet Shoppe

Byron Ray Gesulgon doing business as PorchCash

Courtney Smith doing business as Coco Lashes

Anjelica Thompson doing business as Interpreting Services By Anjelica

Ola Kevin Garcia doing business as Golden Hammer Remodeling

Jesus M. Carbajal Ramirez doing business as All In One Customs

Jacrystapher Erunn Pringle doing business as Envious Ink

Lynette Sharon Puren doing business as QD Services

Abraham Josue Parrales Perez doing business as AP Builts

Dylan Eubanks doing business as Eubanks Lawn & Landscape

Sylvia Diaz doing business as J&S Auto Sales

Gomez Mario Moreno doing business as M M Painting & Remodeling Service

Tanisha Lasha Wofford doing business as Ninis Niq Naqs

Dana Key Hill doing business as Going Key Places

Gordon Kent Rowe doing business as Lonestar Electric Co.

Ellen Embrey doing business as Lonestar Marquee

Todd Alfred Florey doing business as Florey Arms

 
 

