Assumed names filed in Smith County:
Schantella Rena Dixon doing business as SBS Stylez By Schan
Jesus Omar Gomez Jr. doing business as Omar Gomez Construction
Billy Joe Swink doing business as A Nomadic Shephard
Michael T. Ogg Sr. doing business as Legacy Properties
Tracy Renald Foster doing business as T Dawg Trucking
John Garvey doing business as WBJ Trucking
Lashayebrianna Y. Smith doing business as Yvonne Spa & Bar
Sheneta Rashae White doing business as Indeed Inches Product Line
Jeffrey Scott Tanner II doing business as Tanner Construction
Steven Davis doing business as SD Transporting Services
Joaquin Aguilar Zavala doing business as Aguilar Homes
Richard Milner Cecil doing business as Dick's Automotive & Performance
Nastacia Avis Houston Horton doing business as RH Trucking
Derrick Durand Dunn doing business as Dunn Deal Bail Bonds
Charles Dylan Garner doing business Garner Services
Sarah Marie Stafford doing business as Galaxy Sedimeents
Shaneka Shaval Hamilton doing business as Snatched by Herr
Andreah Lauren Liebel doing business as Andreahlauren
Kassie Hopkins doing business as Rose City Sweets
Jennifer Louise Lang doing business as Lang Property Management
Nastacia Ayis Houston doing business as Horton's Boutique
Placido Medina doing business as 903 Cutz
Bobby Joe Jenkins doing business as That Guys Lawn and Perimeter Pest
Janet Rook Ritter doing business as Rags and Tags
Michael D. Malone doing business as Malone Family Farm
Jan Renee Foster doing business as Roses & Rust
Alvin Michael Cearley doing business as Reds Auto Parts
Hillary Christine Stafford doing business as Quaint & Cozy
Frederick Reinhardt Ansel doing business as Puttin on the French