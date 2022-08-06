Business names stock
Assumed names filed in Smith County:

Schantella Rena Dixon doing business as SBS Stylez By Schan

Jesus Omar Gomez Jr. doing business as Omar Gomez Construction

Billy Joe Swink doing business as A Nomadic Shephard

Michael T. Ogg Sr. doing business as Legacy Properties

Tracy Renald Foster doing business as T Dawg Trucking

John Garvey doing business as WBJ Trucking

Lashayebrianna Y. Smith doing business as Yvonne Spa & Bar

Sheneta Rashae White doing business as Indeed Inches Product Line

Jeffrey Scott Tanner II doing business as Tanner Construction

Steven Davis doing business as SD Transporting Services

Joaquin Aguilar Zavala doing business as Aguilar Homes

Richard Milner Cecil doing business as Dick's Automotive & Performance

Nastacia Avis Houston Horton doing business as RH Trucking

Derrick Durand Dunn doing business as Dunn Deal Bail Bonds

Charles Dylan Garner doing business Garner Services

Sarah Marie Stafford doing business as Galaxy Sedimeents

Shaneka Shaval Hamilton doing business as Snatched by Herr

Andreah Lauren Liebel doing business as Andreahlauren 

Kassie Hopkins doing business as Rose City Sweets

Jennifer Louise Lang doing business as Lang Property Management

Nastacia Ayis Houston doing business as Horton's Boutique

Placido Medina doing business as 903 Cutz

Bobby Joe Jenkins doing business as That Guys Lawn and Perimeter Pest

Janet Rook Ritter doing business as Rags and Tags

Michael D. Malone doing business as Malone Family Farm

Jan Renee Foster doing business as Roses & Rust

Alvin Michael Cearley doing business as Reds Auto Parts

Hillary Christine Stafford doing business as Quaint & Cozy

Frederick Reinhardt Ansel doing business as Puttin on the French

 
 

