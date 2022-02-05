Assumed names filed in Smith County from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28:
Holly Beth McWilliams doing business as BeeBop Productions
Sergio Ortiz doing business as Lone Star Trim
Jerry Bob Terry doing business as JCJ Properties
Claudia Itzel Camargo doing business as Beyond The Capture Photography
Robert Reynolds doing business as Reynolds Automotive and Stuff
Tim Lyons doing business as T L Framing
Tara Denese Fleischer doing business as BKB Embroidery
Erica Kanay Franklin doing business as Blakwess Kuntry Riders
Kristopher Morgan Morgan doing business as Iphone Repair Tyler
Keyayra Deshae Ford doing business as Keysafe
Azucena Hernandez Posadas doing business as Ayorauz Custom Designs
Wendy Lynn Steck doing business as Eagle Realty Group
Christopher Allen Beasley doing business as Auto Medic Mobile Mechanic
Melissa Ann Moga doing business as Melissa Moga Photography
Jonathan Jeffrey McKnight doing business as Jonathan's Quality Construction
William Michael Harris doing business as Rosemont Resources
Juan Gabriel Torres Resendiz doing business as Decross Steel Erectors
Pedro David Rios doing business as L G Brandon Roofing
Thi Phuong Hanh Dang doing business as Julia Dang
Delgado Eleuterio doing business as Sparks General Contractor
Joseph Andrew Alford doing business as Joe's Trucking
Michael Kevin New doing business as K&L Land Co.
Abagail Elizabeth Brock doing business as The Dust Fairy
Soto Guadalupe Reyes Sandoval doing business as Billy Roofing and Construction Services
Roy Martinez doing business as Nobilitea Nacogdoches
Clifton Stidham doing business as Stidham Tractor & Mowing Services
Wendy Lynn Steck doing business as Eagle Realty Group