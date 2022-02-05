Business names stock
Courtesy/Freepik via Pressfoto

Assumed names filed in Smith County from Jan. 24 to Jan. 28:

Holly Beth McWilliams doing business as BeeBop Productions

Sergio Ortiz doing business as Lone Star Trim

Jerry Bob Terry doing business as JCJ Properties

Claudia Itzel Camargo doing business as Beyond The Capture Photography

Robert Reynolds doing business as Reynolds Automotive and Stuff

Tim Lyons doing business as T L Framing

Tara Denese Fleischer doing business as BKB Embroidery

Erica Kanay Franklin doing business as Blakwess Kuntry Riders

Kristopher Morgan Morgan doing business as Iphone Repair Tyler

Keyayra Deshae Ford doing business as Keysafe

Azucena Hernandez Posadas doing business as Ayorauz Custom Designs

Wendy Lynn Steck doing business as Eagle Realty Group

Christopher Allen Beasley doing business as Auto Medic Mobile Mechanic

Melissa Ann Moga doing business as Melissa Moga Photography

Jonathan Jeffrey McKnight doing business as Jonathan's Quality Construction

William Michael Harris doing business as Rosemont Resources

Juan Gabriel Torres Resendiz doing business as Decross Steel Erectors

Pedro David Rios doing business as L G Brandon Roofing

Thi Phuong Hanh Dang doing business as Julia Dang

Delgado Eleuterio doing business as Sparks General Contractor

Joseph Andrew Alford doing business as Joe's Trucking

Michael Kevin New doing business as K&L Land Co.

Abagail Elizabeth Brock doing business as The Dust Fairy

Soto Guadalupe Reyes Sandoval doing business as Billy Roofing and Construction Services

Roy Martinez doing business as Nobilitea Nacogdoches

Clifton Stidham doing business as Stidham Tractor & Mowing Services

Wendy Lynn Steck doing business as Eagle Realty Group

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags