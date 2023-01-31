Assumed names filed in Smith County:
Kayla Kettrick doing business as East Pines Photography
Christopher Hawkins Stovall doing business as Hawkins Stovall Agency
Ivan Helchor Sanchez doing business as Choches Amplances 1
Delfina Cruz Renteria doing business as Good2Cleaning Service
Sherrica Reyuana Ervin doing business as R&R Unique Kreations
Allen B. Conner Jr. doing business as Brit Conner Grant Writer
Deguoluncy Doan doing business as XDream Lashes
Kenneth Eugene Taylor doing business as The Muffler Shop
Rockey Dewayne Horton doing business as Tint Kingz
Sherry Lynn Detwiler doing business as Decor Reimagined
Jose Fidel Padron Padron doing business as R F Padrons Construction
Marvine D. Jackson doing business as Ven OS Volume of Ventures
LaKundria Rochelle Johnson doing business as B Dump Trucking
Tereassa Anne Quillen doing business as Shower Doors of Tyler
Roderick Lynne Love doing business as RL Amour
Tereassa Anne Quillen doing business as TNT Glass Services
Aaron Remington Cheek doing business as Graphic Artology
Graciela Rodardte doing business as Grace Janitorial
James Lloyd Crow doing business as Ace Solar Company
Eric Ortiz doing business as Top Notch Trim Carpentry LLC
Rebekah Newman doing business as Skys The Limit Diner
Joel Thomas Oyer doing business as All Seasons Lawn and Leaf
Earl Knox Norris Jr. doing business as Jeyigwes Auto Group
John Howard Hughes doing business as Tyler Power Electronics
Melgare Jo Blanca Velazquez doing business as J&B Painting Service
Sanh Thi Malkim doing business as Nail 7
Kyanu Eunsha Lachael Lewis doing business as K Taylor Est
William Brent Thomas doing business as Renovation Resources
Jocabed Martinez Velazquez doing business as Jireh Painting & Cleaning Service
Craig M. Lynch doing business as All Around Booking Agency
Melinda Hunsicker Morris doing business as The Morris Manor
Argelia Vallejo doing business as Tacos La Mera Patrona
Donny Scott Eisenbach doing business as Pickem Up Poopies