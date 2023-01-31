Business names stock
Assumed names filed in Smith County:

Kayla Kettrick doing business as East Pines Photography

Christopher Hawkins Stovall doing business as Hawkins Stovall Agency

Ivan Helchor Sanchez doing business as Choches Amplances 1

Delfina Cruz Renteria doing business as Good2Cleaning Service

Sherrica Reyuana Ervin doing business as R&R Unique Kreations

Allen B. Conner Jr. doing business as Brit Conner Grant Writer

Deguoluncy Doan doing business as XDream Lashes

Kenneth Eugene Taylor doing business as The Muffler Shop

Rockey Dewayne Horton doing business as Tint Kingz

Sherry Lynn Detwiler doing business as Decor Reimagined

Jose Fidel Padron Padron doing business as R F Padrons Construction

Marvine D. Jackson doing business as Ven OS Volume of Ventures

LaKundria Rochelle Johnson doing business as B Dump Trucking

Tereassa Anne Quillen doing business as Shower Doors of Tyler

Roderick Lynne Love doing business as RL Amour

Tereassa Anne Quillen doing business as TNT Glass Services

Aaron Remington Cheek doing business as Graphic Artology

Graciela Rodardte doing business as Grace Janitorial

James Lloyd Crow doing business as Ace Solar Company

Eric Ortiz doing business as Top Notch Trim Carpentry LLC

Rebekah Newman doing business as Skys The Limit Diner

Joel Thomas Oyer doing business as All Seasons Lawn and Leaf

Earl Knox Norris Jr. doing business as Jeyigwes Auto Group

John Howard Hughes doing business as Tyler Power Electronics

Melgare Jo Blanca Velazquez doing business as J&B Painting Service

Sanh Thi Malkim doing business as Nail 7

Kyanu Eunsha Lachael Lewis doing business as K Taylor Est

William Brent Thomas doing business as Renovation Resources

Jocabed Martinez Velazquez doing business as Jireh Painting & Cleaning Service

Craig M. Lynch doing business as All Around Booking Agency

Melinda Hunsicker Morris doing business as The Morris Manor

Argelia Vallejo doing business as Tacos La Mera Patrona

Donny Scott Eisenbach doing business as Pickem Up Poopies

 
 

