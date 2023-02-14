Business names stock
Assumed names filed in Smith County:

Amber Allcorn doing business as All Lash Studio

Sandra Williams doing business as Jackie's Furniture Accessories and More

Sandra Williams doing business as True Light Church

Maria Guadalupe Lua doing business as JLS Landscaping

Gordon Mark Fredenberg doing business as Gordon Fredenberg Enterprise

Nicholas Chavez doing business as Spur C Performance & Ranch Horses

Jamey Joan Vanderwege doing business as A Life Well Decorated

Roy Allen Breedlove doing business as Grace Home and Storage

Nghokuweh N. Synthia doing business as Syndy Favour Transporation

David Bryan Christian doing business as Twin Motor Co.

Andres Martinez doing business as Andy's Roofing and Construction

Meredith Paige Jones doing business as MMJ & Co.

Brogan Nichole Byford doing business as Lashes by Brogan

Shawn Nelson Percy doing business as Word of Truth Deliverance International

Ramona Garcia Olivas doing business as Dazzle Me Darling Lash Bar By Mona

Jose Patricio Fidencio doing business as F J Landscaping & Handyman

Heidi Nicole Ashcraft doing business as 903 Lash Affair

Hannah Brooke Dick doing business as Lavish Lash Studio

Roy Allen Breedlove doing business as Kalm Building System

Tyris Cooper doing business as Clean King Car and Home Detailing

Sergio Rashad Fonza Carey doing business as Wattie Wolfe Company

Sergio Rashad Fonza Carey doing business as Hope Project & Detail

Dudley Shankels doing business as Sandstone Creek Rach

David Michael Ruiz doing business as Red Bird Ranch

Lauro Serrano Villarreal doing business as CK Cortes Kim

Tellez Irais Fuentes doing business as Kali Music

Jacob Scott Foshee doing business as Foshee Contractors

Alan Henry Baldwin doing business as TxWoodCrafter Com

Jonda Norsha Floyd doing business as The Perfect Pen

Martin Omar Tarango doing business as Texas Dynamic Airflow Services

 
 

