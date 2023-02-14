Assumed names filed in Smith County:
Amber Allcorn doing business as All Lash Studio
Sandra Williams doing business as Jackie's Furniture Accessories and More
Sandra Williams doing business as True Light Church
Maria Guadalupe Lua doing business as JLS Landscaping
Gordon Mark Fredenberg doing business as Gordon Fredenberg Enterprise
Nicholas Chavez doing business as Spur C Performance & Ranch Horses
Jamey Joan Vanderwege doing business as A Life Well Decorated
Roy Allen Breedlove doing business as Grace Home and Storage
Nghokuweh N. Synthia doing business as Syndy Favour Transporation
David Bryan Christian doing business as Twin Motor Co.
Andres Martinez doing business as Andy's Roofing and Construction
Meredith Paige Jones doing business as MMJ & Co.
Brogan Nichole Byford doing business as Lashes by Brogan
Shawn Nelson Percy doing business as Word of Truth Deliverance International
Ramona Garcia Olivas doing business as Dazzle Me Darling Lash Bar By Mona
Jose Patricio Fidencio doing business as F J Landscaping & Handyman
Heidi Nicole Ashcraft doing business as 903 Lash Affair
Hannah Brooke Dick doing business as Lavish Lash Studio
Roy Allen Breedlove doing business as Kalm Building System
Tyris Cooper doing business as Clean King Car and Home Detailing
Sergio Rashad Fonza Carey doing business as Wattie Wolfe Company
Sergio Rashad Fonza Carey doing business as Hope Project & Detail
Dudley Shankels doing business as Sandstone Creek Rach
David Michael Ruiz doing business as Red Bird Ranch
Lauro Serrano Villarreal doing business as CK Cortes Kim
Tellez Irais Fuentes doing business as Kali Music
Jacob Scott Foshee doing business as Foshee Contractors
Alan Henry Baldwin doing business as TxWoodCrafter Com
Jonda Norsha Floyd doing business as The Perfect Pen
Martin Omar Tarango doing business as Texas Dynamic Airflow Services