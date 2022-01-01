Assumed names filed in Smith County from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24:
Cristian Gustavo Paz doing business as Movimiento De Cursillos De Cristiandad De Tyler Tx
Christopher Scott Johnson doing business as Double J Truckin
Dameon Jamia Myers doing business as Green Space Services
John Grant Vittitow doing business as Bedrock Partners
Mayra Isabel De Luna doing business as Mayra's Magical World
Yuanchun Zhang doing business as Massage Spa
Jerry Larue Bayles doing business as J and S Remodeling and Millworks
Jennifer Lynn Brownlee doing business as JS Pilot Car Service
Brian Lee Holland doing business as Holland Homes
Edward Earl Seaton doing business as Jay's World Service