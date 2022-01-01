Business names stock
Courtesy/Freepik via Pressfoto

Assumed names filed in Smith County from Dec. 20 to Dec. 24:

Cristian Gustavo Paz doing business as Movimiento De Cursillos De Cristiandad De Tyler Tx

Christopher Scott Johnson doing business as Double J Truckin

Dameon Jamia Myers doing business as Green Space Services

John Grant Vittitow doing business as Bedrock Partners

Mayra Isabel De Luna doing business as Mayra's Magical World

Yuanchun Zhang doing business as Massage Spa

Jerry Larue Bayles doing business as J and S Remodeling and Millworks

Jennifer Lynn Brownlee doing business as JS Pilot Car Service

Brian Lee Holland doing business as Holland Homes

Edward Earl Seaton doing business as Jay's World Service

 
 

