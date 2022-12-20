Assumed names filed in Smith County:
Angelia Lashiet Jackson doing business as Boys 2 Men Apparel & More
Brandon Cerda doing business as The AC Guy
John Wesley Walton Jr. doing business as John Walton Jr.
Bryan Walding doing business as BA Auto
John Wesley Walton Jr. doing business as BLSD International
John Wesley Walton Jr. doing business as Church Without Fear
Sharon K. Rivera doing business as SR Notary
Jaimy R. Halbert doing business as Blue Jade Designs
Coral Hand doing business as Bullard Nutrition & Energy
Glenda G. White doing business as Schnazzy Schnauzers
Maury Lemoine Goode doing business as Old School Artisan
John Fancher doing business as Brush Slayers
Joshua Kyle Ward doing business as Josh Word Solutions
Christie Mosley doing business as 1870 Barber Salon
Arthur Charles Wells Jr. doing business as Ying Yang Enterprise
Cullen Williams doing business as Whiskey Tide
Mickey D. Cook doing business as Streetway Secret Society
Keith Dewayne McNeal doing business as R U Hooked
Miguel Rodriguez doing business as MB Ghost Customs