Business names stock
Courtesy/Freepik via Pressfoto

Assumed names filed in Smith County:

Angelia Lashiet Jackson doing business as Boys 2 Men Apparel & More

Brandon Cerda doing business as The AC Guy

John Wesley Walton Jr. doing business as John Walton Jr.

Bryan Walding doing business as BA Auto

John Wesley Walton Jr. doing business as BLSD International

John Wesley Walton Jr. doing business as Church Without Fear

Sharon K. Rivera doing business as SR Notary

Jaimy R. Halbert doing business as Blue Jade Designs

Coral Hand doing business as Bullard Nutrition & Energy

Glenda G. White doing business as Schnazzy Schnauzers

Maury Lemoine Goode doing business as Old School Artisan

John Fancher doing business as Brush Slayers

Joshua Kyle Ward doing business as Josh Word Solutions

Christie Mosley doing business as 1870 Barber Salon

Arthur Charles Wells Jr. doing business as Ying Yang Enterprise

Cullen Williams doing business as Whiskey Tide

Mickey D. Cook doing business as Streetway Secret Society

Keith Dewayne McNeal doing business as R U Hooked

Coral Hand doing business as Bullard Nutrition & Energy

Miguel Rodriguez doing business as MB Ghost Customs

 
 

Recent Stories You Might Have Missed

Tags