Assumed names filed in Smith County from Aug. 2 to 5:

Alejandro Penaloza Flores doing business as Flores Center

Michael Lucas doing business as Lucas Media

Terry Dewayne Davidson doing business as Davidson Steel Buildings

Christopher Jacobie Ross doing business as Spoiled and Flyy Boutique

Quintin Wesley doing business as Wesley Construction

Michael William Vogt doing business as Once and Future Designs

Ellen Ann Roberson doing business as Tyler Snow Kone Factory

Daniel Aguilar Ramirez doing business as Spring Water Pools

Queena Lotea Mwanda doing business as Queena’s Virgin Hair

Kristian E. Fischer doing business as Fischer Educational Resources

Roger Dale Grimes Jr. doing business as J&R Custom Marine

Larry James Brantley doing business as J&J Transport

Carnecia Denise Foster doing business as Sweet Necia’s Sweets

Toby Chad Troquille doing business as The Watchmaker

Donna Sharon Cotton doing business as D&J Earth Movers

Velva Renee McCann doing business as Blessed Creations

Gary D. Prater doing business as Elite Bicycles

Benita Renae Gill doing business as Save A Life

Hillary Anne McFarland doing business as Healing Massage

Jacrystapher Erunn Pringle doing business as Profit Services

Jacrystapher Erunn Pringle doing business as The Bandwagon Group

Jasmine R. Pate doing business as Onyx and Emerald Lash Bar

Hunter Ryan Weaver doing business as Preferred Lawn and Landscaping

Casey Akins doing business as Dreamers Day Lounge

Casey Akins doing business as Dogfather Hot Dogs

 
 

