Assumed names filed in Smith County from Aug. 2 to 5:
Alejandro Penaloza Flores doing business as Flores Center
Michael Lucas doing business as Lucas Media
Terry Dewayne Davidson doing business as Davidson Steel Buildings
Christopher Jacobie Ross doing business as Spoiled and Flyy Boutique
Quintin Wesley doing business as Wesley Construction
Michael William Vogt doing business as Once and Future Designs
Ellen Ann Roberson doing business as Tyler Snow Kone Factory
Daniel Aguilar Ramirez doing business as Spring Water Pools
Queena Lotea Mwanda doing business as Queena’s Virgin Hair
Kristian E. Fischer doing business as Fischer Educational Resources
Roger Dale Grimes Jr. doing business as J&R Custom Marine
Larry James Brantley doing business as J&J Transport
Carnecia Denise Foster doing business as Sweet Necia’s Sweets
Toby Chad Troquille doing business as The Watchmaker
Donna Sharon Cotton doing business as D&J Earth Movers
Velva Renee McCann doing business as Blessed Creations
Gary D. Prater doing business as Elite Bicycles
Benita Renae Gill doing business as Save A Life
Hillary Anne McFarland doing business as Healing Massage
Jacrystapher Erunn Pringle doing business as Profit Services
Jacrystapher Erunn Pringle doing business as The Bandwagon Group
Jasmine R. Pate doing business as Onyx and Emerald Lash Bar
Hunter Ryan Weaver doing business as Preferred Lawn and Landscaping
Casey Akins doing business as Dreamers Day Lounge
Casey Akins doing business as Dogfather Hot Dogs