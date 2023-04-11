Assumed names filed in Smith County:
Emmanuel Emumena Ebe doing business as De Scope
Jennifer Morris Hale doing business as JMH&Co.
Marcelina Jacobo Perez doing business as Studio 328 Photography
Alejandro Jurado Suarez doing business as Las Palomas Grocery Store
Onyekach Nwachukwu doing business as Valon African and Caribbean Market
Barrera Ma De Los Angeles Galindez doing business as Ads Bookkeeping and Tax Service
Jessica Katherine Call doing business as ETX German Schmear
Shakitha Christene McDuff doing business as Grandlux Beauty Bar
Kaylle Beth Wade doing business as QueenBLashes
James Beard doing business as APEX Appraisals of Tyler
Nikita Lucia Carla Poli doing business as Ability Commercial & Residential Cleaning
Brennon Matthew Steck doing business as Pro Inspect Route 110
Jose Munoz doing business as JM Trucking
Laura Franco Gutierrez doing business as Rose Key Realty Group
Walter Nathan Moreland doing business as Med Transport
Tong Seng doing business as Donuts Shop
Jeffery Bowman doing business as In His Image
Govea Rory Gil Gerard doing business as North Coast Counseling & Telehealth
Govea Rory Gil Gerard doing business as Govea Enterprises
Lilia Apanao Serna doing business as 365 Eventx
Michelle Joyce Chandra Franklin doing business as Michelle Di
Claudia Petra Steed doing business as Steeds Texas Sweets and Treats
Jose Patricio Fidencio doing business as Three N Three Landscaping
Angelica Ruiz doing business as JM General Construction
Claudia P. Steed doing business as Lifestyle Services
Patrick Carter doing business as PLC Transport
Danny C. Rogers doing business as Medical Design & Services
Nikita Lucia Carla Poli doing business as Ability Cleaning
Ashton Ates doing business as Craftyash Crafts & Tees
Thomas Snoddy doing business as Bad Boy Bail Bonds
Jacob Monroe doing business as Lake Tyler Pool Service
Ivan Kholodnyy doing business as Tyler Detail
Domonique R. Feldbruegge doing business as Yella Belly Unique Creations
Christopher Demarcus Sanders doing business as Sanders Lawn Care