Business names stock
Courtesy/Freepik via Pressfoto

Assumed names filed in Smith County:

Emmanuel Emumena Ebe doing business as De Scope

Jennifer Morris Hale doing business as JMH&Co.

Marcelina Jacobo Perez doing business as Studio 328 Photography

Alejandro Jurado Suarez doing business as Las Palomas Grocery Store

Onyekach Nwachukwu doing business as Valon African and Caribbean Market

Barrera Ma De Los Angeles Galindez doing business as Ads Bookkeeping and Tax Service

Jessica Katherine Call doing business as ETX German Schmear

Shakitha Christene McDuff doing business as Grandlux Beauty Bar

Kaylle Beth Wade doing business as QueenBLashes

James Beard doing business as APEX Appraisals of Tyler

Nikita Lucia Carla Poli doing business as Ability Commercial & Residential Cleaning

Brennon Matthew Steck doing business as Pro Inspect Route 110

Jose Munoz doing business as JM Trucking

Laura Franco Gutierrez doing business as Rose Key Realty Group

Walter Nathan Moreland doing business as Med Transport

Tong Seng doing business as Donuts Shop

Jeffery Bowman doing business as In His Image

Govea Rory Gil Gerard doing business as North Coast Counseling & Telehealth

Govea Rory Gil Gerard doing business as Govea Enterprises

Lilia Apanao Serna doing business as 365 Eventx

Michelle Joyce Chandra Franklin doing business as Michelle Di

Claudia Petra Steed doing business as Steeds Texas Sweets and Treats

Jose Patricio Fidencio doing business as Three N Three Landscaping

Angelica Ruiz doing business as JM General Construction

Claudia P. Steed doing business as Lifestyle Services

Patrick Carter doing business as PLC Transport

Danny C. Rogers doing business as Medical Design & Services

Nikita Lucia Carla Poli doing business as Ability Cleaning

Ashton Ates doing business as Craftyash Crafts & Tees

Thomas Snoddy doing business as Bad Boy Bail Bonds

Jacob Monroe doing business as Lake Tyler Pool Service

Ivan Kholodnyy doing business as Tyler Detail

Domonique R. Feldbruegge doing business as Yella Belly Unique Creations

Christopher Demarcus Sanders doing business as Sanders Lawn Care

