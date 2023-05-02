Assumed names filed in Smith County:
John Stewart Kolc III doing business as Johnny Rocco PDR Services
Shamarquell Tyavius Mosley doing business as Wizard Kelly Community
John Arthur Kimbrough doing business as Kimbrough Painting & Crafts
Roy Allen Breedlove doing business as Americo Outdoor Products
Amy R. Trammell doing business as A Better Way East Texas
Seritta Hambrick Gagans doing business as Kvngblue Candles
Ronald Clyde Barnhill doing business as Don't Fight the Light Graphics
Todd Wesley Tallant doing business as Tallant Plumbing and Backflow
Maria Guadalupe Lua doing business as JLS Landscaping
Robert Anthony Corona doing business as Cottage House Home Improvement Services
Jeremy Dwight Thompson doing business as Elfriedas BBQ & Southern Kitchen
Eduardo Rene Gaytan Perez doing business as Gavilan Construction
Robbin Carroll Clark doing business as Carpet Pros
Christian Lanea Oliver doing business as Blissfully Balloons
Deandre Dewayne McKale Hooper doing business as All Glory Trucking Enterprise
Mark Adan Torres doing business as Torres Roofing & Restoration
Donald George Newton doing business as Whitehouse Wildcats Camps