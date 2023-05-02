Business names stock
Courtesy/Freepik via Pressfoto

Assumed names filed in Smith County:

John Stewart Kolc III doing business as Johnny Rocco PDR Services

Shamarquell Tyavius Mosley doing business as Wizard Kelly Community

John Arthur Kimbrough doing business as Kimbrough Painting & Crafts

Roy Allen Breedlove doing business as Americo Outdoor Products

Amy R. Trammell doing business as A Better Way East Texas

Seritta Hambrick Gagans doing business as Kvngblue Candles

Ronald Clyde Barnhill doing business as Don't Fight the Light Graphics

Todd Wesley Tallant doing business as Tallant Plumbing and Backflow

Maria Guadalupe Lua doing business as JLS Landscaping

Robert Anthony Corona doing business as Cottage House Home Improvement Services

Jeremy Dwight Thompson doing business as Elfriedas BBQ & Southern Kitchen

Eduardo Rene Gaytan Perez doing business as Gavilan Construction

Robbin Carroll Clark doing business as Carpet Pros

Christian Lanea Oliver doing business as Blissfully Balloons

Deandre Dewayne McKale Hooper doing business as All Glory Trucking Enterprise

Mark Adan Torres doing business as Torres Roofing & Restoration

Donald George Newton doing business as Whitehouse Wildcats Camps

