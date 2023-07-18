Tyler native Sally Vonner named General Secretary and CEO United Women in Faith
United Women in Faith has announced an installation service for its new general secretary and CEO, Sally Vonner.
She is a native of Tyler and will be installed on July 29 at 3 p.m. at Lovers Lane United Methodist Church in Dallas. Vonner is the second Black woman to lead the organization. The first was Theressa Hoover, who served from 1968 to 1990.
Vonner said she anticipates increasing focus on service.
“I am honored to helm a sisterhood of women who believe our love in action can change the world for good,” she said. “I look forward to being in Texas and among the members across the United States. I anticipate increasing our focus on service and advocacy to address the needs of women, children, and youth. I am also thrilled to help provide our members and supporters with opportunities for spiritual growth, leadership development, and transformative education about the world God so loves.”
Vonner began her term as general secretary and CEO on June 1. The organization’s May 22 board vote culminated a six-month nationwide search but she is no stranger to United Women in Faith.
Vonner joined the organization’s national staff in 2010 as Assistant General Secretary of Membership and Leadership Development. Following reorganization in 2018, she became the Transformation Officer, coordinating the organization’s visioning and strategic development to positively impact the lives of women, children, and youth. She oversaw an organizational rebranding that opened new ways for women to join, introduced program innovations and initiatives, and rolled out United Women in Faith as the new public-facing name.
Ainise ‘Isama’u, United Women in Faith board president Vonner is a visionary.
"Sally is not just a woman who knows this organization, but she is also a visionary who possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience,” she said “She is the kind of leader who understands where we've been, where we are, and where we need to go.”
Cynthia Rives, board vice president said Vonner will bring stability to the organization.
“Sally’s grasp of the current strategic plan will enable her to lead United Women in Faith boldly as we live out our belief that love in action can change the world,” she said. “Equally important, she brings stability in a time of change as she is well-grounded in our organization, knowledgeable of our history and today’s United Women in Faith.”
Vonner said she is ready for the new challenge.
“My primary focus is to continue and expand the mission and reach of United Women in Faith as we put our love and faith in action,” she said. “I will lead with faith and trust in God, the support of the directors, the Program Advisory Group, my colleagues and, most of all, the members of United Women in Faith.
The Tyler native has served The United Methodist Church in several other capacities including women’s retreat leader, and jurisdictional conference delegate and alternate in 2008, 2016, and 2020 representing the North Texas Annual Conference.
Vonner was an organizer for the denomination’s work on immigration assistance, community development initiatives, and work dismantling racism. She was commissioned as a U.S. missionary by the General Board of Global Ministries in 2000 to serve in the North Texas Annual Conference as the Communities of Shalom Coordinator. Vonner also served as the Associate Director of Connectional Ministries for the North Texas Annual Conference, 2005-2010.
A longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Grand Prairie, Texas, Vonner regularly attends Teaneck United Methodist Church in New Jersey, where she is a member of the local United Women in Faith group. She is an active member of the Bergen County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Vonner enjoys spending time with her adult children, Wesley and Lessie, reading, walking, and traveling.
Regions Bank elevates Tyler native Cameron Cooper to Market Executive
Regions Bank has announced second-generation Tyler native Cameron Cooper has been elevated to serve as market executive for the bank in Smith County and surrounding areas.
In this role, Cooper, a Commercial Banking relationship manager for Regions, will continue meeting the financial needs of businesses across Tyler, Longview, Lufkin and Nacogdoches while also working with colleagues to develop and implement Regions’ community engagement strategy in the area.
In addition, Cooper will be responsible for the local delivery of Regions360, the bank’s comprehensive approach to customer service. Through Regions360, bankers from each of Regions’ main business groups – including Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management – work across the company’s lines of business to deliver the full range of Regions’ capabilities to individual consumers and business clients.
President and CEO of Regions Financial Corporation John Turner said Cooper’s longtime relationships in Tyler will be an asset.
“Regions Bank is committed to delivering exceptional service to people and businesses across East Texas while empowering them to achieve their financial goals,” he said. “Cameron Cooper’s longtime relationships in Tyler, along with his focus on partnering with our teams across the bank to provide practical financial solutions, are a differentiator in fulfilling that commitment. We look forward to continuing to reach and serve more clients throughout Tyler and beyond through Cameron’s leadership.”
Cooper returned to home to Tyler in 2022 after spending 14 years in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, where he held a number of banking roles serving national and international clients with up to $1 billion in revenue. His career also includes roles in branch management, treasury management, and as a relationship manager for business clients.
Before rejoining Regions in March 2020, Cooper served J.P. Morgan Chase from 2018 to 2020 and Regions for two years prior. He previously served clients of Bank of America and PlainsCapital Bank.
Cooper earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Texas at Tyler. Actively involved with several nonprofits and mentorship programs, he currently serves as the vice chair of development and a board member of the East Texas Symphony Orchestra, as well as a board member of the Tyler Area Business Education Council. Cooper is also a member of the University of Texas at Tyler Soules College of Business Corporate Advisory Council.
Cooper said he is grateful and excited to be returning home.
“Returning home to work alongside the area’s business leaders is an incredibly rewarding experience,” he sad. “I’m grateful for this added opportunity to thoughtfully serve the Tyler community through financial investments and the volunteerism of our associates. Our team at Regions can be a catalyst in helping the people, businesses and nonprofits of East Texas succeed and thrive.”