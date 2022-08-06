TXCPA East Texas announces new officers and awards
Tyler-based certified public accountant Misty M. de Wet, has been elected 2022 to 2023 president of the Texas Society of CPAs East Texas Chapter.
De Wet currently serves as the vice president of internal audit at Southside Bank. Longview-based CPA Heather Sanders, tax manager at Henry & Peters, P.C., was named president-elect of the chapter.
Joining de Wet and Sanders on the chapter’s leadership team are:
- Immediate past president, Tom Seale, Gollob, Morgan Peddy P.C.
- Vice president, AJ Evans, CPA, Prothro, Wilhelmi & Company, PLLC
- Secretary/treasurer, Kindle Chapman, CPA, Brookshire Grocery Company.
The remaining 2022-23 TXCPA East Texas Board of Directors include:
- Mehgan Ibanez, CPA
- Brandon Mays, CPA
- Tom Branton, CPA
- Len Song, CPA
- Kevan Kirksey, CPA
- John Ussery, CPA
Amy Taylor, CPA, MBA, senior manager at Henry & Peters, P.C., will serve on TXCPA’s Executive Board. The following will serve on the TXCPA Board of Directors:
- Kathy Kapka, CPA, CGMA
- Kelly Noe, CPA, CGMA
- Brandon Mays, CPA
- Stephanie Morgan, CPA
- Keith Pfeffer, CPA
- Royce Read, CPA
- Tom Seale, CPA
- Mike Thomas, CPA, ABV, CFF
- Veronda Willis, CPA, CGMA
The chapter also recognized three of its members with special awards due to their continued and dedicated service:
Outstanding Director – Heather Sanders, CPA, tax manager at Henry & Peters, P.C.
Outstanding Committee Member – Misty de Wet, CPA, vice president of internal audit at Southside Bank
Outstanding Member – Kevan Kirksey, CPA, officer at Henry & Peters, P.C.
Texas Mutual awards combined $70,000 to two nonprofits supporting East Texas families
Texas Mutual Insurance Company recently announced the recipients from its 2022 request for proposal initiative.
Forty-eight organizations have been awarded funds to support their efforts in generational learning. These grants are part of Texas Mutual’s larger commitment of $7 million in grant funding to nonprofit organizations across the state in two categories — generational learning and workforce development and safety training.
“The last couple of years have illuminated challenges for Texans,” said Jackie Sekiguchi, Texas Mutual community affairs manager. “We’re proud to provide these grants to organizations that are committed to prioritizing working families, and we know this funding will go a long way in continuing these efforts for years to come.”
The Salvation Army of Nacogdoches and United Way of Smith County are two of the East Texas nonprofits who received these grants. Together, they received $70,000. For a full list of recipients, visit texasmutual.com/generational-learning.
Generational learning grant recipients are organizations based in Texas and were selected based on demonstration of improving the health and wellness of Texas workers and their families by providing access to quality health care and health education. They were also selected based on demonstration of strengthening the early childhood education system by ensuring childcare providers have the resources needed to deliver access to affordable, quality education for Texas families and providing holistic wrap around support for clients in addition to case management to ensure families have the resources they need to seize opportunities.
Applications for the second grant cycle will open at 8 a.m. on Aug. 15 and will close at 11:59 p.m. on Sept. 23.
Funding amounts for the upcoming workforce development and safety training grants will vary by market and organization size. Applicants are recommended to request funding between $25,000 and $100,000, unless otherwise advised. To be eligible for grant funding, organizations are required to be based in Texas, must be a 501 designated organization, and must be able to demonstrate they are actively delivering assistance and services to Texas communities.
Organizations interested in applying can learn more and access the application during the submission window at texasmutual.com/communityfunding.