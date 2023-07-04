Tyler banker elected to serve on Leadership Division Board
The Leadership Division of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas (IBAT) elected new board members during the 38th Annual Connecting Leaders Conference — the division’s flagship event — at Margaritaville Lake Conroe in late June. Zach Gilbert, vice president at Texas Bank and Trust in Tyler, was elected Chairman’s Appointment. He will hold the position through 2024.
The nearly 700-member IBAT Leadership Division is divided into 13 regions, each of which hosts education and networking events for community bankers in the area throughout the year. Each region has its own president, who also serves as the region’s board member. Additionally, there are two at-large banker directors and an at-large associate member director.
With close to a decade of community banking experience, Gilbert has been with Longview-based Texas Bank and Trust in its Tyler Grande location for nearly five years. He previously served as a credit analyst at a community bank, as well as an economic development specialist at Midland Development Corporation and a district representative for former U.S. Representative Randy Neugebauer. In addition to his new IBAT Leadership Division board position, Gilbert served as Region 5 President.
A graduate of Texas Tech University with an agricultural and applied economics degree, he was a member of the 2008 National Champion Livestock Judging Team. He is also a graduate of the University of Oklahoma Economic Development Institute. Gilbert and his wife attend Green Acres Baptist Church. He enjoys golfing, hunting, playing sports and other outdoor activities, and traveling.
United Heritage Credit Union hires new chief tech officer
United Heritage Credit Union has announced the hiring of Nathan Brown as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Brown will be responsible for leading the Credit Union’s technology strategy and execution, as well as overseeing the development and delivery of innovative products and services.
Brown brings more than 36 years of experience in the financial services industry to the role. He has held senior technology positions since 2001 for several medium and large credit unions, and is a recognized expert in the areas of cloud & inhouse systems, cybersecurity and overall IT leadership.
“We are excited to welcome Nathan to the United Heritage team,” said Michael Ver Schuur, President and CEO of United Heritage Credit Union. “His wealth of knowledge and experience in technology, with his proven track record of success, will be invaluable as we continue to transform our business and deliver the best possible experience for our members.”
Brown holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, an MA in Organizational Management and an MBA in Information Technology. He holds multiple professional certificates in cybersecurity, program and strategic management and executive leadership. Brown will utilize his various skills to oversee the Credit Union’s technology strategy, ensure the security of the Credit Union’s data and systems and manage various departments from Core Services to IT.
“I am thrilled to join the United Heritage team and help lead the Credit Union into the future,” Brown said. “I am confident that we can leverage technology to deliver even greater value to our members.”
United Heritage Credit Union hires new chief lending officer
United Heritage Credit Union has announced the hiring of Matthew Lyman as its new Chief Lending Officer (CLO). In this role, Lyman will be responsible for leading the Credit Union’s lending strategy and execution, as well as overseeing the development and delivery of innovative lending products and services.
"Matthew is a highly skilled and experienced leader in the financial services industry. He has a proven track record of success in developing and executing lending strategies, and I'm confident that he will be a valuable asset to our team," said Michael Ver Schuur, President and CEO of United Heritage Credit Union. “His strong understanding of the lending industry will be invaluable as we continue to position our lending business for the future and deliver the best possible experience for our members.”
Lyman brings more than 18 years of experience in the lending industry to the role. He has held several lending positions, including most recently as Senior Vice President of Residential and Consumer Lending at Northwest Community Bank in Connecticut, and is a recognized expert in the areas of mortgage operations, residential and consumer loan origination, loan servicing and loan compliance.
Lyman holds a bachelor’s degree in Biology from Florida Southern College. Lyman will utilize his various skills to oversee the Credit Union’s lending departments and will be responsible for overseeing the Credit Union's loan portfolio, maintaining compliance with all applicable lending regulations and providing training and support to Credit Union staff on lending products and services.
"I am passionate about helping people achieve their financial goals,” Lyman said. “I am excited to join United Heritage Credit Union and work with the team to provide our members with the loan products and services they need wherever they are on their financial journey."