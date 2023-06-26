Editor’s Note: Do you have business news you want to share? Send us your awards, company promotions, recognition, and other announcements to news@tylerpaper.com.
VeraBank employees receive banking diplomas
HENDERSON – VeraBank is pleased to announce Michelle Lowe and Shea Vestal’s completion of the distinguished Southwestern Graduate School of Banking (SWGSB) at Southern Methodist University (SMU) graduate program. Lowe and Vestal were among more than 90 graduates at the commencement exercises held on June 9, 2023.
SMU’s Southwestern Graduate School of Banking has educated professionals and created leaders in its industry since 1957. From essential core banking elements to the latest management strategies, the three-year program is designed to prepare mid and upper-level financial services managers for advanced roles of responsibility within their organizations. The carefully crafted curriculum focuses on analytical proficiency, leadership development, and strategic visioning.
“We’re incredibly proud to have Michelle and Shea on the VeraBank team. The time and effort they invested during this rigorous program speaks volumes to their leadership and commitment to the bank and our customers. It’s quite an accomplishment,” said Brad Tidwell, VeraBank President and CEO. “The Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU is one of the most prestigious banking schools in the country. To have our employees complete this program illustrates their dedication to providing exceptional service and expertise to the communities we serve.”
Students enrolled in the program, like Michelle and Shea, attended the school on campus for two weeks each spring and worked on projects throughout the year. With unique learning experiences like the Living Case Study, SWGSB’s program is set apart from its peers with the rare opportunity to analyze and study a real-world bank, propose changes, and interact with its top management.
Michelle, who graduated at the top of her 2023 class as Valedictorian and served as a class officer during her three-year stint attending SWGSB said, “The graduate program was phenomenal and provided me with the experiences, knowledge, and confidence to broaden my expertise and become a more well-rounded banker.”
Michelle continued, “VeraBank is a wonderful place to work, and I’m grateful for the support to continue my education. Allowing our employees to learn and train gives us the opportunity to understand how to better serve our customers and communities.”
Shea, who graduated with Michelle said, “Attending the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU was a valuable experience allowing me to expand my knowledge and understand what it takes to lead a community bank.” Shea also noted, “My experience was both rewarding and challenging and encouraged me to think more strategically. I am thankful that VeraBank invests in my career development to obtain a more comprehensive knowledge of banking.”
After attending the school and graduating, both Michelle and Shea gleaned the importance of working for an organization that encourages employees to continue their education and how VeraBank helps fund those opportunities across our footprint.
“Our employees are our most valuable asset, and we’re pleased to continue investing in them,” Tidwell said. “At VeraBank, we have remarkable individuals leading the way.”
Michelle, a native of Bullard, has been with VeraBank since 2020 and started working in the financial industry in 2010. She currently serves as Vice President and Credit Underwriting Manager.
Longtime Henderson resident, Shea, joined the VeraBank team in 2010 and currently serves as Vice President and Mortgage Lender.
Austin Bank welcomes Dustin Wilkinson
Dustin Wilkinson has joined Austin Bank as Vice President and Relationship Manager in the bank’s Cumberland Park office.
“We are proud to have Dustin associated with Austin Bank,” commented Austin Bank Chairman Jeff Austin III. “His experience and leadership will help to serve our Tyler area customers and the Austin Bank team.”
A 10-year community banker, Wilkinson comes to Austin Bank from American State Bank where he served as a commercial lender. His career in the Tyler area market also includes time with BancorpSouth as a commercial lender; consumer and small business lender for both U Bank and Texas National Bank, and credit anyalyst for Texas Bank and Trust.
Jeff King, Austin Bank’s Regional President, comments, “With his experience and strong desire to be involved in our community, we feel Dustin will be an outstanding leader for us as we focus on increasing market share in Tyler and Smith County.”
Wilkinson is a graduate of Lindale High School and Sam Houston State University with a BBA in Banking and Financial Institutions. A resident of Bullard, he currently serves as a board member for the Bullard Economic Development Corporation and the East Texas Food Bank. Wilkinson and his wife, Kasie, have one son, Carter.
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, Texas, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the fourteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.7 billion, bank offices are located in 36 East Texas locations within 26 cities and fourteen counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 114 years of service in the Texas banking industry.
More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.