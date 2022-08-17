Local earns recognition from Texas Nurses Association
Texas Nurses Association recently announced 25 Outstanding Texas Nurses for 2022.
This new annual award recognizes nurses who excelled, innovated or went above and beyond in the previous year. It recognizes the contributions of 25 outstanding Texas registered nurses — nurses who have made a difference can be nominated by their peers, community, friends, family or employers for a variety of reasons.
Honorees are nurses who create a culture of care, nurses who play a vital role in supporting health and wellness, nurse innovators, community contributors, and frontline heroes, according to the Texas Nurses Association.
One of the receipents was Tyler’s Sandra Petersen, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, GNP-BC, PMHNP-BE, FAANP at UT Tyler School of Nursing College of Nursing.
The Texas Nurses Association is a statewide membership-based professional association of registered nurses. Founded in 1907, TNA is the longest established and largest nursing association in Texas.
Tylerite earns Distinguished statewide Safety Award
Van Trimble, of Tyler, was recently honored with a statewide award.
Trimble, who is safety manager for Brookshire’s Food, received the Texas State Safety Management Council and Texas Trucking Association Distinguished Safety Award for 2022.
The distinction is honored to a deserving individual annually.
Detective retires from Tyler Police Department
Detective Craig Shine recently retired from the Tyler Police Department.
Shine was hired on Feb. 11, 1994 and then attended the East Texas Police Academy where he became licensed as a Basic Peace Officer. Shine has achieved his Intermediate, Advanced and Master Peace Officer certifications.
Shine has enjoyed assignments as a patrol officer and field training officer.
Shine was selected for the position of School Resource Officer for three years at Robert E. Lee High School. After that he was assigned to the Children’s Advocacy Center as a Crimes Against Children Detective where he was able to be a part of the groundbreaking years of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County.
He was a detective in the Major Crimes Unit until he transitioned to the Property Crimes Unit in 2016. Shine had the opportunity to take the lead on several high profile investigations, but cherishes the opportunity to work alongside the many great men and women at the Tyler Police Department over the years.
Shine has been a Crisis Negotiator for the Tyler Police Department’s Crisis Negotiations Team since 2008. He has received two Certificate of Merits for actions taken as a police officer and a lifesaving award for his response to a kidnapping case.
Shine has also served on the Board of Directors for the Tyler Patrolman’s Association for the past three years.
Shine would like to thank his family and friends for the many years of support over the many years of his career.
Murillo named TJC chief human resources officer
Dr. Rose Murillo has joined Tyler Junior College as chief human resources officer (CHRO).
Prior to joining TJC, she served as interim vice president of human resources at Western University of Health Sciences in Pomona, California. She previously led HR teams at Azusa Pacific University and Caltech Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research and development center managed by Caltech for NASA. She has also served as a human resources consultant and educator, having taught HR courses at the master’s level for several years.
She holds a master’s degree in leadership and organizational studies from Azusa Pacific University and a doctorate in organizational leadership from the University of La Verne. She maintains certifications as a senior HR professional through both the Human Resource Certification Institute (HRCI) and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).
“Dr. Murillo’s extensive HR experience includes several years within higher education,” said Kim Lessner, TJC vice president of operations and chief operations officer. “She is looking forward to enhancing TJC’s HR operations and creating collaborative partnerships across the organization.”
Murillo said, “I believe that organizations perform at their best when human resources actively collaborates with teams throughout the institution, invests in staff and leadership development and has a priority focus on institutional strategies. I also look forward to serving TJC as well as the Tyler and East Texas communities.”
Nichols named dean of TJC North in Lindale
Dr. Richard Nichols has joined Tyler Junior College as dean of TJC North, which provides Lindale and its surrounding communities with access to general education classes, nursing programs and the TJC Veterinary Technician program.
Located in The Cannery, Lindale’s residential/entertainment/retail complex, TJC North is the result of collaborative work among the College, leaders from the city and surrounding areas, community stakeholders and business and industry representatives.
Most recently, Nichols served as the dean of the School of Fine Arts and Communication at Butler Community College in Kansas. He has extensive experience as a professor of music and is an accomplished musician, director and performer.
He holds a bachelor’s degree in music from Bob Jones University, a master’s degree in music from Southern Methodist University, a doctorate in music from The Ohio State University and a Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University.
“Dr. Nichols describes himself as a servant and transformational leader who values collaboration, admonition, open communication, transparency and honesty,” said Dr. Deana Sheppard, TJC provost and vice president for academic and student affairs. “His accomplishments are many and his experience is significant.”
Nichols said, “I have been blessed with many opportunities in music: performer, composer, producer, publisher, educator and administrator. My career began in performance before expanding into other areas. I’ve been fortunate to play with several orchestras — including the Dallas Symphony Orchestra — on four continents. I have over 250 published compositions and have produced over 30 recordings. Lindale, of course, is known for its music and musicians. I hope that my background can contribute to Lindale’s rich musical community.”
He and his wife, Nancy, have four children: one married, two in college and one still at home.
“Even though I’ve just arrived, I can tell that TJC is a unique place,” Nichols added. “Dr. Sheppard and the other deans have tremendous vision and goals for the future. Lindale is expanding and TJC will be expanding right along with it. We are here to serve the students and communities of the Lindale area. I’m just happy to play a part in their success.”
NFLIC selected among best companies to work for
FORT WORTH — National Farm Life Insurance Co. has been selected one of the best companies to work for in Fort Worth. Fort Worth Inc., the region’s premier business magazine, prepares the annual ranking with help from the Workforce Research Group.
Selection is based on anonymous surveys with employees that cover everything from benefits and purpose to wellness initiatives and vacation.
Headquartered in Fort Worth, NFLIC reaches into communities throughout Texas, offering services through more than 1,300 independent agents across six geographic regions. Associate Regional Coordinator Jennifer Hays has an office in Tyler.
“We’re dedicated to helping people all across Texas protect their loved ones and a build strong financial foundation for the future,” Hays said. “For me, that’s a calling not a job.”
For more on NFLIC, visit www.nationalfarmlife.com.