Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler sells to Austin entertainment group
Times Square Grand Slam in Tyler has been sold to an Austin-based entertainment group.
The sale became official on Sept. 23, as the local, family-run business passed the torch to EVO Entertainment Group.
Times Square Grand Slam Owner Howard Charba has entrusted EVO to continue his family’s legacy, EVO said in a press release.
“We are grateful to the Tyler community for embracing us with Times Square Cinema and then the growth to Times Square Grand Slam,” Charba said. “We are excited to introduce EVO Entertainment to Tyler. Their energy and enthusiasm will continue to build on the foundation that was laid.”
Time Square Grand Slam’s “role in family connection, as both a place of play and of familial pride, is deeply significant to EVO’s Founder and CEO Mitch Roberts who is a fourth-generation cinema owner,” the company said in a press release.
Times Square Grand Slam, 5201 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler, is a multi-activity family entertainment center that features a movie theater, bowling lanes, laser tag, ropes course, virtual reality, arcade, live events and more along with a restaurant and bar.
The acquisition of Times Square Grand Slam was done in continued partnership with Marbella Interests, the Austin-based family office of Bryan Sheffield.
40 Under Forty nomination deadline Wednesday
Time is ticking to submit nominations for ETX View’s second-annual 40 Under Forty awards program.
The 40 Under Forty awards recognize young professionals who have achieved success and excelled in their field of expertise before the age of 40. Nominations will close at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
Once all the nominations are in, they will be tallied to determine the top three nominees in each of the 40 categories of industry. The top three will move on to the voting phase, during which time individuals are invited to cast a ballot for the young professionals they believe to be most deserving.
Online at www.etxview.com/4040/4040_2022, you can see names of leaders who have already been nominated in their field and choose to nominate them if you feel they are deserving of such an accomplishment.
If you don’t see your favorite young professional already nominated in their industry, you can write in their name which will allow others to have the opportunity to nominate them until nominations close.
Each nominee will be verified by occupation, age and geographic location before moving on to the next phase.
The voting phase will open Oct. 3 and last through Oct. 18.
Bullard Chamber announces banquet date
The Bullard Chamber of Commerce announced that its Bluebonnets, Boots & Pearls Banquet will be held Saturday, Feb. 18.
There will be a committee meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6 at Milanos Pizza.