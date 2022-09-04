Bosworth & Associates included in IIABA’s Best Practices Study
Tyler’s Bosworth & Associates is part of an elite group of independent insurance agencies around the United States participating in the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA ) “Best Practices” Study Group.
Each year since 1993, IIABA and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, join forces to study the country’s leading agencies in six revenue categories. The agencies comprising the study groups are selected every third year through a comprehensive nomination and qualifying process and awarded a “Best Practices Agency” designation. The selected “Best Practices” agencies retain their status during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review each year.
“We are excited to be included again in 2022 with such an outstanding group of agents across the country!” says Michael Bosworth, president and CEO.
More than 2,652 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to take part in the annual study, but only 279 agencies qualified for the honor. To be chosen, the agency had to be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in one of six revenue categories.
The agency was nominated by IIAT (Independent Insurance Agents of Texas) Association and qualified based on its operational excellence.
The Best Practices Study was initiated by IIABA in 1993 as the foundation for efforts to improve agency performance. The annual survey and study of leading independent insurance agencies documents the business practices of the “best” agencies and urges others to adopt similar practices.
Bosworth & Associates was founded in 1939 and can offer insurance products from a number of different companies including Nationwide Insurance Company, Central Insurance Company, Cincinnati Insurance Company, CNA, Liberty Mutual and Travelers.
For further information, please contact Michael Bosworth of Bosworth & Associates at (903) 561-2621.
Founded in 1896, IIABA is the nation’s oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing a network of more than 300,000 agents, brokers and their employees nationally. Its members are businesses that offer customers a choice of policies from a variety of insurance companies. Independent agents and brokers offer all lines of insurance – property, casualty, life and health – as well as employee benefit plans and retirement products. Web address: www.independentagents.com.
Eastman scholarships
Eastman Chemical Co., which has operations in Longview and Tyler, awarded a total of $48,000 in scholarships to 24 East Texas area high school students. The scholarships pay $1,000 per semester for up to two semesters, with additional scholarships and internships available.
The following area seniors are the 2022 recipients of the Eastman Chemical Co. scholarship: Justin Oliphant and Mason Mosier of Beckville High School; Raul Rebollar of Center High School; Taylor Nealy of Gilmer High School; Lindsey Robertson and Logan Bohanon of Gladewater High School; Dina Asencio, Dalen Lansdale and Conner Smith of Hallsville High School; Blake Blassingame of Harleton High School; Heath LaFleur of Kilgore High School; Michael Dennis of Leverett’s Chapel High School; Jordan Weeks of New Diana High School; Jayden Lanier of Pine Tree High School; Oscar Gonzalez and Brent Roberts of Sabine High School; Easton Ballard and Jared Hill of Spring Hill High School; Dewy Nelms of Saint Mary’s High School;, Devin Hawkins and Jose Mata of Tatum High School; Andrew Topp of Union Hill High School; Tanner Riley of West Rusk High School; and Cade Carter of White Oak High School.
Each year, Eastman Chemical Co. in Longview offers a scholarship at local high schools to a qualified graduating senior who chooses to pursue an associate degree in the field of Process Technology, Industrial Maintenance, Instrumentation or Welding at one of Eastman's partner Colleges. The scholarship award process is used to educate students on the various career paths and validated degree programs available at local community colleges. Currently, Eastman partners with degree programs at Texas State Technical College-Marshall, TSTC-Waco, Kilgore College, Panola College, Tyler Junior College and Louisiana Delta Community College-Monroe. The company's goal is to help provide area students with the education and skills needed in hopes of developing a more diverse, productive and qualified workforce.
The first annual Scholarship Day at Eastman was held June 11 at the Learning Services training center in Longview. The day was intended to help set Eastman scholarship recipients up for success by providing them with resources and contacts they can use during the next couple of years. Seventy-five people attended, including scholarship recipients and their parents, instructors and admissions representatives from the college programs they plan to attend, Texas Workforce Solutions, Eastman High School Partnership Team members and Eastman Resource Group Leaders.
Students and their parents had an opportunity for an escorted drive through tour of the plant, a chance to see Eastman's training facility, a look through the lens of our new virtual reality training equipment, and an opportunity to visit with the representatives from each of the program's partner schools and Texas Workforce Solutions representatives.
New VP for TB&T
Elizabeth Hutcheson has joined the staff of Texas Bank and Trust Co. as vice president, wealth and trust officer, in the bank’s wealth management division in Longview and Tyler.
Hutcheson most recently was assistant vice president, wealth management and trust officer, at Southside Bank in Tyler. She studied business management at The University of Texas at Tyler and is a Leadership Tyler, Class 34 graduate. Hutcheson serves as a volunteer for Christian Women’s Job Corp, Children’s Advocacy Center of Smith County’s Bling-o fundraiser and Hospice of East Texas’ Hope Blooms fundraiser. She is also an Andy Woods Elementary PTA member.
Eastman recognized
Eastman Chemical Co., with facilities in Longview and Tyler, won two Brandon Hall Group Gold awards for excellence in the Best Learning Program for Unconscious Bias Award and Learning Program Supporting a Change Transformation Business Strategy Award categories.
The two winning entries were for Eastman’s Inclusive Leadership training program and its Life Cycle Assessment training.
Entries were evaluated by a panel of veteran, independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives based upon these criteria: fit the need, design of the program, functionality, innovation and overall measurable benefits.
“Being recognized with two gold awards in the 2022 Brandon Hall HCM Excellence Awards is something all our Eastman team members should be proud of,” said Perry Stuckey, Eastman senior vice president and chief human resources officer. “It means we’re growing and evolving our training programs into the best of the best, which translates into better outcomes for those who go through the training and for Eastman as a company. We must keep growing and evolving, and transformational leadership is essential to that evolution.”
“Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of (human capital management) are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward,” said Brandon Hall Group Chief Operating Officer Rachel Cooke, leader of the HCM Excellence Awards program.
Excellence Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group’s HCM Excellence Conference, Jan. 31-Feb. 2. Select winners also will serve as presenters in breakout sessions, sharing their leading practices during the conference.