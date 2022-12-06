Editor's Note: Has your business recently been recognized or perhaps one of your employees has been awarded or earned a promotion? Send us your business news to be featured in the weekly Business Digest at news@tylerpaper.com.
Tyler business owner earns national award
Tyler business owner David Martin was recently recognized as the Maaco new franchise owner who exemplifies operational excellence and outstanding performance among the more than 400 independently owned and operated franchises in the whole North American network.
Martin was named the Maaco Rookie of the Year Award Winner at the 2022 Maaco Convention held recently in Carlsbad, California.
“David Martin exemplified exceptional performance in his first year as a new owner,” said Chris Dawson, paint and collision president, Driven Brands. “David comes from the tax industry, with no experience in automotive painting, yet his focus on the customer experience and leveraging the Maaco playbook to train his team has helped his business get off to an amazing start. In addition, he is working hard to build a legacy for his family, with his daughter Ashley and son-in-law Freddy closely engaged in the business.”
Martin, a financial advisor, started his business focused on the traditional retail paint model and continued to grow through securing business from rental car companies and other local fleet accounts. Being a very organized and detailed person, his business management talents helped propel his 11-employee team to achieve this national recognition.
“I’m extremely honored to be recognized among the national network of Maaco stores as the Rookie of the Year,” said Martin. “This award is very special to me because it is not about me but about the 11 tremendous men and women working with me to start a business from scratch and build what we have. I have always believed that being a leader is not about being in front but just taking care of your team. I have tried to provide the tools, guidance and direction for our team and trust them to do the best possible job. At Maaco, we turn the car you drive back into the car you love!”
Maaco, North America’s body shop, and their network of franchise owners, recently gathered for the four-day 2022 Maaco Convention in Carlsbad, CA, to celebrate Maaco’s 50th anniversary and the outstanding achievements of its owners.