Austin Bank Tyler employees honored
Austin Bank recently honored employees for their outstanding work and years of service with the company. They were recognized at the bank’s 2022 Service Award Luncheon held Dec. 15 at Willow Brook Country Club in Tyler.
“We are proud of all these employees because they work as a team serving our friends, neighbors and businesses located here in East Texas,” said Austin Bank Chairman Jeff Austin III. “They are the key to our bank’s success. Each one takes pride in the tasks they handle in their job; and at the same time these employees continually strive to provide excellent service to our bank customers.”
Russ Gideon, president and CEO, said Austin Bank is proud of the team’s contributions and accomplishments.
“At Austin Bank our employees are the difference and perpetuate Austin Bank’s legacy. Each one has earned and deserves this recognition for their dedicated commitment to the bank and its customers,” said Gideon.
This year’s annual luncheon honored a group of 63 employees with a combined total of 837 years of experience. Tyler recipients include:
Fifteen Year Service Awards
■ Tammy Vale, loan assistant at the Lindale office
■ Courtney Watts, retail office manager in Noonday
Five Year Service Awards
■ Chelsea Hendricks, customer service representative, Tyler Cumberland location
■ Blake Laird, vice president/relationship manager, Tyler West Loop
■ John Ory, senior executive vice president/chief operations officer, Longview Greggton location
Austin Bank, a community bank headquartered in Jacksonville, has been voted one of the “Best Companies to Work for in Texas” for the fourteenth consecutive year. With assets in excess of $2.7 billion, bank offices are located in 36 East Texas locations within 26 cities and fourteen counties. Austin Bank is locally owned and operated by the Austin Family who is celebrating 113 years of service in the Texas banking industry.
More information about Austin Bank can be found on the bank’s website at www.austinbank.com.
Pentecom makes milestone move in its 25th year
PALESTINE — Pentecom, a technical data consulting and document conversion company, recently transitioned from a limited liability company to an incorporated Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP).
Owners Kathy Rainbolt and Kim Willmott announced the news during a remote staff meeting. Rainbolt said the new structure is a proven succession model and protects the company’s future success.
“We now have 100-plus owners – all dedicated to the same mission and quality standards our customers have come to count on from Pentecom.” She emphasized this is a significant investment in Pentecom’s highly skilled technical team of influential and recognized industry experts.
Willmott added, “Our team cares as much about our customers as we do. This move will help Pentecom retain our top-notch employees long-term and, when needed, help us recruit talent.”
Pentecom’s leadership remains in the hands of those who founded the company in 1997. Rainbolt is now chief executive officer and Willmott is chief financial officer.
As part of the restructuring, Caleb Byrd was promoted to chief operating officer. Byrd has a strong management background and previously served as the company’s technical program manager. In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations, allowing Rainbolt and Willmott to focus more on the strategic direction that will lead to continued growth and customer satisfaction.
“We look forward to Caleb bringing his energy, enthusiasm and new ideas to carry on and expand our vision,” said Rainbolt.
Pentecom is headquartered in Palestine, with a satellite office in Scottsboro, Alabama. The company serves a variety of U.S. and international clients, including business, industry and the U.S. military, and is celebrating its 25th anniversary through March of 2023.
The company is currently hiring in Palestine. Listings are posted on Pentecom.com.