Tyler attorney, Blake Bailey, celebrates 50 years of unparalleled legal expertise
Blake Bailey, a distinguished trial, and appellate lawyer renowned for his exceptional skills in personal injury proudly announced the celebration of his remarkable 50-year anniversary in the legal profession.
Bailey established himself as a preeminent figure in the legal community. He started his legal career after graduating in 1973. Wilburn Houston, in Henderson, hired Bailey as a trial and appellate lawyer until 1981. In 1981 Bailey moved to Tyler and started his own law firm.
Bailey has tried over 120 jury cases in his career to jury verdict, but there is more to him than just his prowess in the courtroom. For 50 years, he has fought to protect individuals’ rights.
Throughout his career, Bailey has demonstrated an unwavering passion for the law and an unrelenting pursuit of justice. With five decades of litigation experience, he established an outstanding track record of favorable outcomes for his clients. His extensive courtroom knowledge, strategic approach, and exceptional advocacy skills have earned him widespread recognition and respect among his peers and adversaries alike.
A true legal luminary, Bailey's expertise extends beyond the courtroom. Recognizing the importance of alternative dispute resolution, he became a certified mediator and arbitrator, offering invaluable services to individuals and organizations seeking to resolve conflicts outside of traditional litigation. This additional skill set allows him to assist parties and fellow attorney’s in achieving mutually beneficial outcomes through mediation and arbitration, showcasing his dedication to finding innovative and efficient solutions.
Bailey's commitment to professional excellence is further exemplified by his certification in Civil Trial and Appellate Law, a testament to his deep understanding of appellate practice and procedure. This distinction highlights his relentless pursuit of legal knowledge and his commitment to staying at the forefront of legal developments ensuring that he provides his clients with the most effective representation possible.
As a board-certified lawyer, Bailey has dedicated a significant portion of his career to championing the rights of individuals who have suffered personal injuries due to unreasonably dangerous products and the negligence of others. His tenacity and determination have resulted in countless victories, compensation for his clients and bringing them the justice they deserve.
Bailey's contributions to the legal field are not limited to the United States. He has lectured extensively not only throughout the U.S. but also law schools in Europe and Asia, sharing his wealth of knowledge with legal professionals worldwide. His international engagements have allowed him to broaden his perspective and enrich his practice making him a truly global legal advocate.
In recognition of his extraordinary achievements, Bailey served as a former board member of the TTLA (Texas Trial Lawyers Association) and held the position of President of the TTLA East Texas Chapter. Through his involvement in these organizations, he has actively contributed to the advancement of the legal profession, promoting access to justice and fostering a community of legal practitioners committed to excellence and advocacy.
Bailey is a proud father and grandfather. He cares deeply about his family and is passionate about his community and people. He has traveled around the world to place like Europe, Asia, and Australia as a hobby. While in these remote places he does photography. Blake graduated from Texas Christian University with a BBA in 1970 and received his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1973 at the Baylor Law School. Blake’s experiences from years of adventures provided fodder for many writings, including novels: The Thought of Her, Zapatista and Edge of the Cave and children’s book Grandfather’s Advice.
Vickery Law Firm and Findlay Craft Law announce relocation
The Vickery Law Firm, an East Texas personal injury firm, announced the relocation of its offices from downtown Tyler to a new location. The new commercial building was constructed in the offices commercial park, which is part of The Crossing development in southwest Tyler, and is positioned next door to the popular Coco Bean.
Ron Vickery said it has always been a dream to design and own his office space.
“It has always been my dream to design and own my office space to create a work environment that will not only be enjoyable for me but also comfortable for my clients. This building has done just that, and my business partner and I are so pleased with the final product,” he said. “And as an added bonus, I was able to convince two of my friends and former law partners Eric Findlay and Brian Craft to move their office and be my neighbors. In a way, it’s like getting the band back together after more than a decade apart.”
With creative help from general contractor Jim Lowden at NEDWOL, Vickery designed the building to take advantage of the beauty of Legacy Trail. The suites at 7270 Crosswater Avenue, completed in fall 2022, have become a one-stop shop for legal representation in Tyler, Lindale, and Whitehouse. The reach of the Vickery Law Firm and Findlay Craft Law also expands to serve clients in Dallas, Fort Worth, Plano, Terrell, Canton, Longview, and Marshall. With expanded areas and services offered, the two law firms hope to help more clients.
The spectrum of legal representation is wide-ranging, which is why Vickery is excited to work closely with Findlay Craft to help even more clients in need. With the Vickery Law Firm’s experience in personal injury, and Findlay Craft’s experience in business and patent law, both law firms can help more people than ever before.
Eric Findlay and Brian Craft said it was exciting to be working with Vickery again with their own separate law practices in the same office complex overlooking the beautiful Legacy Trail.