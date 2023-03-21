Editor’s Note: Do you have business news you want to share? Send us your awards, company promotions, recognition, and other announcements to news@tylerpaper.com.
New employees at Henry & Peters
Henry & Peters, a full-service accounting firm, recently announced new staff hired recently at its Tyler office.
Steven Le joined Henry & Peters on March 7 as IT support specialist in the Tyler office. Steven comes from a great background in IT from the Geek Squad and has passion for technology.
Laura Williams joins Henry & Peters, Tyler on March 20 as manager in the Accounting Solutions department.
Allyson Silmon joins Henry & Peters, Tyler on March 20 as staff associate in the Tax & Audit department.
Connie Kline will also join Henry & Peters, Tyler on March 20 as staff associate in the Accounting Solutions department.
The firm's Tyler office is located at 3304 S. Broadway Ave.
City of Pittsburg producing new video series
PITTSBURG – The City of Pittsburg recently announced the hiring of Sandy Thompson as its promotional assistant. That announcement is now being extended to announce “Have You Seen Sandy?” which is a new video series that covers the locals and businesses of Pittsburg.
These new videos will be produced for the “Have You Seen Sandy?” YouTube channel and Facebook page, as well as being reproduced into podcasts. The guests on the show will be various businesses and citizens of Pittsburg. There will be the opportunity for contests to earn the prize of being a guest on the show.
“We look forward to showcasing the many interesting people, stories, and businesses that make Pittsburg unique and a special place to live or visit. We hope you subscribe and like our YouTube series 'Have You Seen Sandy'," said Clint Hardeman, City Manager.
The City of Pittsburg is aiming to release the first episode of this new series during the first part of April this year, with a new episode being released each week. For more information, stay tuned to the City of Pittsburg, Visit Pittsburg, and Pittsburg Economic Development Corporation Facebook pages, as well as the city website at pittsburgtx.gov.