Neal Vasso, private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial in Tyler, has been honored as Forbes Best-in-state Wealth Advisor in 2022.
Vasso was chosen based on assets under management, industry experience, regulatory and compliance record and revenue produced over a three-year period. Vasso has more than 26 years of experience with Ameriprise Financial and is part of Vasso & Associates, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services.
Vasso graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a bachelor’s degree in accounting. For more information, contact Vasso at (903) 592-5655 or visit the Ameriprise office at 320 S. Broadway, Ste. 400 in Tyler.