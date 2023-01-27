Tyler financial teams recognized by Forbes
Multiple local financial groups were recently recognized by Forbes.
Teams of three Tyler firms were named a Forbes America's Best-In-State Wealth Management Team for 2023.
The LMT Wealth Management Group of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management firm ranked No. 9; Trinity Capital Management of Wells Fargo Advisors ranked No. 17; Seamands & Sampson Wealth Consulting Group, UBS Wealth Management ranked No. 44; and The Azalea Group at Morgan Stanley ranked No. 78, among 88 other firms in the North Texas region.
"After more than a decade of market prosperity, 2022 was the worst stock market year since 2008," Forbes wrote on its website announcing the list. "Many wealth management teams now find themselves in an 'all-hands-on deck' mode reassuring their clients of their value as stewards of nesteggs, often designed to last and grow for generations. Raging inflation and aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve — along with a looming economic slowdown — mean the road ahead could be difficult.
The inaugural Forbes/SHOOK Best-In-State Wealth Management Teams list features more than 2,800 teams with cumulative assets of roughly $4 trillion, according to Forbes.
"These groups of experienced wealth managers have proven track records of success according to SHOOK Research, which uses quantitative and qualitative data, including interviews, to rank teams," the website stated.
The Forbes rating is compiled by SHOOK Research and awarded annually in January, based on information from a 12-month period ending March of the previous year. Along with the research, data is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings and a ranking algorithm that includes a measure of best practices, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, and quantitative criteria, including assets under management and revenue generated for their firms.
Seamands & Sampson Wealth Consulting Group congratulated its team for the recognition.
"This team has been recognized for leading the way in providing exceptional experience for their clients. This recognition is a testament not only to their talent but also to their ability to collaborate and problem-solve, always putting clients first and empowering them to pursue what matters most to them," the group stated in a press release.
Eligibility is based on quantitative factors and not necessarily related to the quality of the investment advice.
To see the full list, visit www.forbes.com/lists/wealth-management-teams-best-in-state.
Tyler attorney honored by Texas Bar Foundation
Ms. Cheryl A. Wulf with Attorney at Law has been elected to membership in the Fellows of the Texas Bar Foundation.
Fellows of the foundation are selected for their outstanding professional achievements and their demonstrated commitment to the improvement of the justice system throughout the state of Texas. Election is a mark of distinction and recognition of Wulf's contributions to the legal profession.
Selection as a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation is restricted to members of the State Bar of Texas. Each year one-third of one percent of Texas attorneys are invited to become fellows. Once nominees are selected, they must be elected by the Texas Bar Foundation Board of Trustees.
Membership has grown from an initial 255 charter members in 1965 to more than 10,000 fellows throughout Texas today.
The Texas Bar Foundation is the largest charitably funded bar foundation in the country. Founded in 1965 by lawyers determined to assist the public and improve the profession of law, the Texas Bar Foundation has maintained its mission of using the financial contributions of its membership to build a strong justice system for all Texans. To date, the Texas Bar Foundation has distributed more than $24 million throughout Texas to assist nonprofit organizations with a wide range of justice-related programs and services.
For more information, contact the Texas Bar Foundation at www.txbf.org.