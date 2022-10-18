Editor’s Note: Has your business recently been recognized or perhaps one of your employees has been awarded or earned a promotion? Send us your business news to be featured in the weekly Business Digest at news@tylerpaper.com.
Tyler Planning Department recognized for excellence
The City of Tyler’s Planning Department was recently awarded with the 2022 Certificate of Achievement for Planning Excellence.
The award recognizes the professional planning standards demonstrated by the planning staff and the support exhibited by the city council and Planning and Zoning Commission, according to the City of Tyler.
This is the eighth consecutive year that the City of Tyler Planning Department has received this award.
Evaluation items that contributed to receiving the award included the recent completion of the Tyler 1st Comprehensive Plan Five-Year Update, Planning Department staff completing qualified training and the city council’s support for recent planning initiatives.
2023 Cattle Barons’ Gala sponsorships now available
On behalf of the American Cancer Society, the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala is inviting members of the community to become a distinguished partner for the 2023 event.
“Though so many things in our world have changed, the need to end cancer has not stopped. We are making remarkable progress to help save more lives from cancer every day. From funding breakthrough research, to providing access to care for local patients, we are proud to continue leading the fight against cancer,” organizers said in a statement on the Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala website. “Our mission is made possible through fundraising events like our Tyler Cattle Barons’ Gala.”
This year’s event is set for June 10 at the Texas Rose Horse Park. The evening will include Texas-style food and cocktails, live entertainment, gaming table fundraisers, a silent and live auction, and more.
“We hope you’ll join us in 2023 by investing in our lifesaving mission. You will be sure to find that community members will notice and appreciate your commitment to a cause that impacts us all,” organizers said.
For additional information about sponsorship opportunities for 2023, please Melissa Ivey at 903-570-8126 or melissa.ivey@cancer.org.
Downtown Tyler Historic District named in People’s Choice Awards; voting open
Voting opened on Monday in Texas Downtown’s People’s Choice Awards, which allow the public to vote on their favorite downtown project/place/organization/small business in Texas.
Downtown Tyler’s National Historic District is nominated as a 2022 Finalist as a Best Economic Game Changer. To vote for Tyler, go to Texas Downtown’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TexasDowntown and find the photo of Downtown Tyler’s National Historic District. Vote by liking or loving the individual photo.
People’s Choice Awards will be celebrated at the Awards Gala at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at the Texas Downtown Conference in San Marcos along with the President’s Award winners that were selected by judging panels.
Awards Gala tickets are still available for purchase if you want to attend, www.texasdowntown.org/conference-registration .
Voting will close 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21.