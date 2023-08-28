New sushi restaurant gets rave reviews
The wait is over for all-you-can-eat sushi in Tyler. The Ohayo Sushi restaurant opened its doors to the public last week.
A soft opening was held Thursday, according to general manager Jimmy Lu. Lu told the Tyler Paper in a previous interview he was excited to open in the area.
“We are excited to get going and serve the community,” he said. “Tyler is a great market and we are happy to be here.”
Tylerites who have dined at the seafood and Japanese restaurant are raving on social media about the food and service.
One diner wrote a Facebook post with nothing but good things to say about their experience. The couple, who are fans of the restaurant’s Webster location, had been waiting since the beginning of summer for Ohayo to open in Tyler and encourages diners to “run, don’t walk” to the new restaurant.
Another said they would no longer need to make the drive to Dallas for the dining experience.
“I’ll be making far less trips to Dallas now that Ohayo all you can eat sushi is open in Tyler now. It’s is fantastic. Service and food were amazing,” the post read.
The restaurant offers appetizers including harumaki, gyoza, lettuce wraps, edamame and more. There is also soup and salad. The menu includes sushi or sashimi, rolls or handrolls, hibachi, and specialty rolls. The restaurant also has dessert items.
Ohayo Sushi is located at 6205 South Broadway Avenue and can be reached at 903-630-6668. Current hours are 11 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit the Ohayo Sushi Tyler Facebook page.
New barbecue food truck now serving East Texas
Damon Granberry recently opened J Buds BBQ and Catering Company food truck in Tyler offering barbecue mainstays, brisket, ribs and sausage, smoked turkey breast, pulled pork, and more.
The barbecue food truck, dedicated to his son, started serving the East Texas area last week.
“There aren't many barbecue food trucks in our area so that's definitely sets us apart,” Granberry said. “And, I was ready to work for myself independently doing something that I love to do. Also to provide for my family and create a legacy for my son, who is handicapped, to have a secure future; that's why he is the name and logo of the business.”
Granberry said in the short time the food truck has been open, he is already noticing some fan favorites.
“Definitely the brisket and ribs,” he said. “Also the Texas Twinkies which are jalapeños stuffed with brisket and cream cheese wrapped in bacon, made popular by Hutchins BBQ in McKinney.”
Granberry said he hopes to be an example of what hard work and dedication can do for someone and their community.
“I want to show with hard work and dedication anything is possible and to show people who look like me that although we are outnumbered in the food truck world in East Texas; just to show them it can be done with prayer, patience and dedication, no matter where you start from in the cooking world," he said.
Granberry went on to say one of the things he loves most about his work is seeing the smiles on his customers' faces.
“Just to see a person’s facial expression when they have a good bite of barbecue makes me happy, and I want to continue to improve my craft,” he said.
Granberry said he excited to serve everyone who loves barbecue.
“J Buds is ready to feed everyone who loves some barbecue,” he said.
For more information, visit J Buds BBQ and Catering Company Facebook page or call 903-221-6015.
Dutch Bros opens fourth location
Dutch Bros celebrated the grand opening of its fourth location in Tyler on Friday.
According to Dutch Bros representatives, the coffee company works to create a difference one cup at a time through partnering with local organizations that are focused on enriching their communities.
Dutch Bros opened its first Tyler location in October on West Grande Boulevard. Locations on Troup Highway and South Broadway Avenue quickly followed.
The fourth coffee shop is located at 2879 State Highway 31 East.
Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.
Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local operators and franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.
Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
For more information, visit www.dutchbros.com.
Caribbean Kitchen begins Sunday brunch, shares vision to launch food truck
The restaurant bringing the best of island cuisine to East Texas is now open for Sunday brunch. Earlier this month Caribbean Kitchen announced it changed its hours of operation to include Sundays.
The restaurant, which opened in 2021, offers menu items that are a true reflection of the island cuisines and are made fresh daily, according to owner Jennifer Blake.
“Our cuisine caters to our Latin and Jamaican Caribbean families — Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, Cuba and Jamaica to be exact,” Blake said. “We are considered Latin American soul food which is always home cooked.”
Blake said she wanted to offer diverse brunch menu items that will be exclusive to Sundays.
“We will have a special menu for our Sunday brunch. We wanted to offer a unique and diverse selection of dishes that are perfect for a leisurely Sunday brunch,” she said. “Our menu includes classic brunch items such as chicken eggs and waffles, steak eggs and waffles, pork-chop and waffles, and shrimp and waffles; of course our delicious lemonade and a selection of fruit blended mimosas with more to be added.”
Brunch hours will be Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Opening Sundays for an authentic Caribbean brunch wasn’t the only news Blake had to share. She went on to say she will soon be opening a food truck in the coming months.
“In addition to our Sunday brunch, we also have some exciting news to share. We will be launching a food truck in the near future,” she said. “While I don't have the exact date yet, I can tell you that it will be within the next couple of months.”
Blake said the food truck will allow the restaurant to reach a broader audience and is excited about the venture.
“The food truck will allow us to bring our delicious food to different locations and reach a wider audience,” she said. “We are really excited about this new venture and can't wait to share more details with you in the future.”
Caribbean Kitchen is located at 1125 East Fifth Street and can be reached at (903) 630-3960.
Hours of operation are Tues. through Sat. from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sun. from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fri. and Sat. closing hours may be extended depending on events and crowd.