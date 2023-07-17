Cinnaholic to reopen in Tyler
Loyal and frequent Cinnaholic customer Jessica Gandy was devastated when she found out her favorite cinnamon roll joint was permanently closing. So devastated, in fact, she decided to reopen it herself.
“I am not the original owner,” she said. “I was actually just a customer and when they closed I was devastated and just decided to look into what happened.”
The original store posted in February on Facebook that it would be permanently closed, citing location problems.
".... With all the success and rapid growth that Cinnaholic is experiencing, we are realizing that some locations work better for our gourmet cinnamon roll experience than others. We want to make sure that we can always deliver the best experience possible and we realize that we hit limits in this particular location," the post read, in part.
Gandy plans to be open in the exact same location by mid-August and said she is both excited and nervous.
“I am very excited and a little nervous to open, but it’s going to be great,” she said. "We are truly excited about being able to reopen; Cinnaholic has the best cinnamon rolls in Tyler.”
Cinnaholic is a bakery specializing in custom gourmet cinnamon rolls that offered a unique experience with over 40 different frostings and toppings. All products were 100 percent vegan, dairy and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.
Cinnaholic will be open in the space as the original bakery located at 8934 South Broadway Avenue, Suite 420 in The Village at Cumberland Park.
For more information, visit the updated Cinnaholic Tyler Facebook page.
Renovated Pilot Travel Center debuts new look
The Pilot Travel Center in Tyler is now ready to welcome travelers with a fully refreshed look and new amenities.
The renovations are part of Pilot Company’s nationwide initiative, called New Horizons, to invest $1 billion in remodeling its stores in order to to upgrade the experience for team members and guests, and prepare for the future of travel.
As part of the store’s complete overhaul from curb to counter, features:
• Refreshed and expanded restrooms and showers to improve the guest experience
• A remodeled kitchen to serve guests their favorite food items
• New hot food and pizza offerings
• Expanded beverage coolers
• Three new self-checkouts for a quicker shopping experience
• New team member breakroom
• Updated public laundry facilities
The new renovated Pilot Travel Center is located at 12881 FM 14-A.
Chapel Hill coffee shop to close
A small, veteran-owned coffee shop in the heart of Chapel Hill announced last week that it will be permanently closing its doors.
Wood & Bean announced on Facebook last Monday afternoon it will be closing its doors after serving the community for five years and urged customers to stop by for a hug before it permanently closed its doors.
The unique store offered a wide variety of beverages as well as handmade woodwork.
Owners Bridgett and Adam Schriefer say the business will stay open until inventory is depleted.
Owners cited rising costs and competition of several new coffee shops popping up in the area.
Bridgett Schriefer elaborated saying when the business opened there wasn’t a coffee shop for 6 miles, now there are too many to compete with.
“The cost of goods is increasing and small businesses everywhere are just struggling. It is also tough as more and more coffee shops pop up. When we opened there wasn’t a coffee shop for 6 miles. And now within 3 miles we have three more and one more about to open,” she said. “We chose not to compete for business as it just means we all struggle.”
Schriefer said both customers and employees have become like family and she is heartbroken to have to close.
Schriefer said there are a few items that kept stocked up that will be for sale and eventually they will look to sell the equipment.
Wood & Bean is located at 12971 State Highway 64 East and can be reached at 903-805-4602.
For more information, visit the Wood & Bean Facebook page.