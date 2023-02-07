New Whataburger opens Tuesday in Whitehouse
Whitehouse residents have been looking forward to the day the new Whataburger location opens in their city, and it is finally here.
The location, at 1051 State Highway 110, broke ground last March and was originally scheduled to open later that fall. The location is now ready to serve customers, with its grand opening set for Tuesday.
This is the city's first-ever Whataburger location.
“This new restaurant in Whitehouse continues Whataburger and DKT Investments’ legacy of serving big flavors and friendly service across East Texas,” Ray Haskins, chief operating officer at DKT Investments, previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph.
The new restaurant brings more than 50 jobs to the local community.
Employees will serve up the brand’s fresh, customized burgers, 24/7 top-notch customer service, famous Fancy and Spicy Ketchup and orange-and-white-striped fun at its location, which will be joined to a Triple J convenience store.
Those interested in working at the Whitehouse Whataburger restaurant can visit www.dktinvestmentsjobs.com for more information on Whataburger’s competitive benefits and salaries, opportunities for career advancements and other employee resources for growth and development.
Cane's opens second location in Tyler
A second Raising Cane's is opening its doors with a ribbon cutting and celebration on Tuesday.
The first location, located on Broadway Avenue, opened in 2013.
The new location on Loop 323 will have a new design, according to Raising Cane’s Restaurant Leader Jacob Waller.
“Our newest location is our new enhanced restaurant design, and is the only one in Northeast Texas,” he said. “The Caniacs have spoken. With the population increase in Tyler, it just made sense for us to continue to grow in this market.
The celebration will begin at 7 a.m. with the ribbon cutting taking place at 9:30 a.m. Visit the restaurant on Tuesday and enter for a chance to be one of the 20 to win free Cane’s for a year. The first 100 dine-in customers to purchase a combo will receive a custom T-shirt.
The new Raising Cane’s is located at 513 South Southeast Loop 323. Hours of operation are Sunday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
The restaurant is currently hiring.
Tyler coffee shop expands hours
A Tyler coffee shop is expanding its operating hours to allow more customers the opportunity to enjoy their products.
JumpShot Coffee, located at 734 S. Fleishel Ave., will be open in the afternoons once again beginning Monday, Feb. 13.
Hours of operation will change to be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The shop remains closed on Sundays.
Owner Levi Rodriguez previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that a portion of the shop's daily sales go to an orphanage in Uganda.
Rodriguez invites the community to come out and grab some coffee during their new hours. During nice weather, JumpShot’s outdoor seating area provides a great spot for students to study or for professionals to debrief the work day with a cup of joe.
The shop also offers a perk for students. Each Tuesday, Tyler Junior College students can receive 10% off their purchase with a valid student ID, and on Thursdays, UT Tyler students can receive the same benefit.