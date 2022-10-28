Businesses host Halloween activities this weekend
Starbucks in Tyler invites community to trick-or-treat
One of Tyler's Starbucks locations is inviting the community to a Halloween activity on Friday night.
Starbucks, at 4790 S Broadway Ave. in Tyler, will have trick-or-treating inside and on the patio from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
There will be candy and non-candy treats provided.
The location will offer a free kids-size hot cocoa for anyone in costume.
Chick-fil-A hosts 'pumpkin hunt' all weekend
The Chick-fil-A at Broadway Crossing, 5716 Broadway Ave. in Tyler, will have a Halloween "Pumpkin Hunt" in the drive-thru Friday through Monday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
While you are waiting in the drive-thru, count how many pumpkins you can spot while staying in your vehicle. Once you find them, let the window person know how many you found for a prize.
Eligible for kids 13 and under.
New 7Brew hosts official grand opening celebration
A new drive-thru coffee shop in Tyler will hold an official grand opening celebration with free goodies for customers.
7 Brew, which officially opened last Friday, will hold a celebration from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday. Customers who visit the new location, 101 Cambridge Rd. in Tyler, on Saturday will receive free 7 Brew swag with the purchase of any large beverage, while supplies last.
According to the 7 Brew website, the company came from a desire to “change drive-thru coffee into a fun, mind-blowing experience for everyone.” The founders dreamed of serving premium coffee quickly and making friends at the same time.
The menu features “The Seven Originals,” or the company’s “OG favs.” The following drinks come iced, hot or as a chiller: Blondie (caramel and vanilla breve); Brunette (hazelnut and caramel mocha); Smooth 7 (white chocolate and Irish cream breve); White Mac (white chocolate and macadamia nut breve); White Chocolate Mocha (white and milk chocolate mocha); German Chocolate (coconut and caramel mocha); and Triple 7 (a Smooth 7 with 6 espresso shots).
Some iced or hot classics include lattes, mochas, breves, caramel macchiato, house blend, chai tea, matcha or cocoa.
The drive-thru offers more than just coffee, as its menu includes the Seven Energy drink; real-fruit smoothies; iced or hot flavored teas; sodas with cream and whip; shakes; and kids drinks.
7 Brew also offers milk alternatives including oat, almond or coconut. There are 30 different syrups and a handful of sauces, including multiple sugar-free options, to add to any drink.
The franchise aims to “cultivate kindness” each day and leave its customers feeling positive every time they exit the drive-thru.
The new shop is across the street from Kohl’s and Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on South Broadway Avenue.
Roadwork on Cambridge Road does not affect the entrance, as drivers can enter the coffee shop lot on Cambridge Road from either South Broadway Avenue or from Townhouse Drive.