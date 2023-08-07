CycleBar Tyler closes
CycleBar Tyler has permanently closed its doors after a year in business.
In an email that went out to members, business owners said they were forced to shut down due to economic issues.
"With such sadness, we must inform you that due to the current state of economy and decrease in business, we have made the incredibly difficult decision to cease operations," the studio said.
According to the email, CycleBar Tyler closed its doors on Sunday. It was a decision owners Elizabeth and Cody Greenland "never wanted to make," they said in the email.
The Greenlands opened the studio just over a year ago on July 28, 2022.
All membership dues for August 2023 have been canceled and there will not be additional membership payments processed, the studio said. Any additional questions or concerns can be addressed to https://www.cyclebar.com/inquiries.
Ruby's boom continues
Ruby's Mexican Restaurant continues to expand in Tyler and into other areas of East Texas.
Owner Ruby Abarca celebrated the opening of her brand new food truck this past Thursday in Tyler. The celebration included a ribbon cutting, free drinks, music, a mechanical bull, karaoke and more.
Ruby’s Taco Truck will remain at the Gentry location and be open from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Thursday through Sunday.
The popular Mexican restaurant will also soon be opening Ruby’s #4 in Jacksonville and Ruby’s #5 in White Oak. Abarca announced over the weekend that the White Oak location is set to open on Aug. 15. The opening dates for the Jacksonville location has not yet been announced.
New cuisine coming next year
Tylerites can look forward to a new type of cuisine coming to the area next year. Hawaiian Bros will open its doors in Tyler in 2024.
In true Aloha Spirit, Hawaiian Bros was founded on the principles of honor, inclusion and gratitude, according to the restaurant website.
"We respect the dignity and self-worth of every individual, whether you’re a guest enjoying a meal or the team member preparing it. In our ’ohana, everyone belongs," the website reads. 'We value our differences and celebrate our common ground. And we say, “thank you” often, emphasizing the positive in our lives every day."
The restaurant is famous for its Huli Huli Chicken with signature teriyaki sauce, SPAM Musubi, and Luau Pig glazed with sweet, savory or spicy sauces served with macaroni salad, a bed of fluffy steamed white rice or vegetables; and for dessert, a smooth and tropical Dole Soft Serve.
Hawaiian Bros Public Relations representative Jadyn Sims said the new restaurant will be located at 6915 South Broadway Avenue, which was formerly a Jack in the Box fast food restaurant.
“We are still a ways out; more details will be coming soon,” Sims said. “But we are excited to be coming to and serving the Tyler community.”
For more information, visit www.hawaiianbros.com.
Flower shop announces storefront closure
La Tee Da Flowers in Tyler announced on Wednesday that it will be closing its retail storefront.
The storefront, located at 2520 S. Broadway Ave., sold gifts and other items.
The closure comes as the business aims to focus on flowers.
"As our business continues to evolve, we have made the difficult decision to close our retail storefront so that we can focus on providing beautiful, premium flowers and designs for all of your special occasions both large and small," the business said in a post on its Facebook page.
La Tee Da Flowers said it will continue to provide daily flower and plant deliveries, funeral work, parties, and weddings.
"Stay tuned for more exciting news to come! As always, we thank you for your continued support and business," the business said in its post.