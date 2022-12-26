Whataburger celebrates opening of new Tyler location
A new Whataburger location opened in Tyler earlier this month at 13341 Interstate 20 W, marking the community’s 11th location.
The restaurant honors Whataburger’s storied history while looking to the future with a forward-thinking design. Features include an illuminated and exposed A-frame design, open-concept dining room, triple drive-thru, with a lane to be dedicated to online orders, and two lobby kiosks to best serve our guests.
The hot rod-themed store with custom-designed skateboards displayed throughout is attached to a Triple J’s Convenience Store, offering customers great food, quality fuel and clean restrooms.
General Manager Shelby Asbury leads the restaurant’s 60 local employees to serve the community 24/7 through the dining room and drive-thru. Additional services, such as delivery and online ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, will be available in the coming weeks.
This restaurant is one of several to open in partnership with DKT Investments, Ltd., Whataburger’s local and longtime franchise group in the community.
Additional locations coming to the area include 1051 Texas Hwy 110 in Whitehouse set to open on Dec. 28 and 700 N Greer in Pittsburg coming in 2023.
TDI Air Conditioning sold to local businessmen
A longtime locally-owned HVAC service company sold in November.
James Wynne, owner of TDI Air Conditioning since 1998, recently sold the business to Cody Jorgensen and Will Stradley.
The new owners of the business will continue to operate under the TDI Air Conditioning name and provide air conditioning service and installation to residential and commercial customers in the East Texas area.
Wynne said he thoroughly enjoyed owning the business for the past 24 years and working with the many great employees and helping TDI customers with their HVAC through the years.
The new owners plan to revert to TDI's origins and renew through relation with Trane and once again become a Trane dealer.
Stradley and Jorgenson plan on expanding offerings and services with the business in the coming months.
For more information, contact TDI Air Conditioning at 903-597-8381 or visit www.tdiair.com.
Tyler antique, consignment store to host grand opening
A new locally-owned antique and consignment store in Tyler will soon have a grand opening celebration.
Legacy Antiques and Consignment, at 7006 Highlands Lane, opened to the public on Dec. 1 for customers to enjoy their selection of merchandise. However, to celebrate the new business in style, a grand opening celebration is set for Jan. 6.
The celebration will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the store and include drinks, snacks and company, the store said in a Facebook post.
The store is currently holding a drawing for the chance to win a $25 gift card. Four gift cards will be gifted to random individuals who like the Facebook page, follow the page, and tag someone in a comment thread inviting them to the grand opening. Winners will be drawn at 11 a.m. Jan. 6.
The store is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, contact 903-781-1232, email legacyantiquestyler@gmail.com, or visit them on social media at facebook.com/legacyantiquestyler or instagram.com/legacyantiquestyler.