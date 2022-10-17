JumpShot Coffee reopens
After a temporarily closure, JumpShot Coffee in Tyler has reopened with reduced operating hours.
The coffee shop, at 734 S. Fleishel, will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.
The announcement was made on Facebook last week after previously announcing its temporarily closure, which lasted less than two weeks, due to the need to make internal adjustments to better serve customers.
The local shop donates 100% of its Sunday profits to an orphanage in Uganda along with local initiatives.
Construction of addition at self-storage facility in Tyler expected to be completed this month
Spartan Investment Group (Spartan), a Colorado-based privately held real estate investment firm specializing in the self-storage industry, recently announced that construction for an additional self-storage facility in Tyler is underway. Spartan CEO Scott Lewis made the announcement.
The existing FreeUp Storage Tyler facility will gain nearly 54,000 square feet of storage, including two climate-controlled buildings and 15 additional RV/boat storage spots, through this addition. This Tyler property is the third self-storage facility in the Tyler area Spartan has improved to further meet the extensive storage needs in the market. FreeUp Storage is Spartan’s brand of owned and managed self-storage facilities.
“Our continued focus on high-growth markets like Dallas/Fort Worth metro, coupled with targeting facilities with below market rates and room for improvement, and our momentum is only building,” said Spartan CEO Scott Lewis. “The additions to this facility will help us meet the high demand for climate-controlled storage in the market.”
The facility is located at 4044 County Road 384 in Tyler and offers gated access to drive-up storage with 24-7 surveillance.
Construction kicked off this summer and Spartan Construction Management is the general contractor. The team is currently ahead of schedule and expects to complete the renovation and addition this month.