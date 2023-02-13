Latin bakery to hold grand opening, ribbon cutting
Latin Lemon Yellow Bites in Tyler will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting Tuesday.
The event will be held at noon at the restaurant and will include live Latin music and a gift for the first 50 guests.
Lemon Yellow Latin Bites opened its doors at the beginning of December. The owners are Tahidi Perez and Cris Berlingeri, two Hispanic women with a love for food but most importantly a love to share their culture.
Since opening, patrons’ taste buds have traveled to experience a new flavor and the business has been getting good feedback from East Texas residents, said Berlingeri.
Menu items for now include a variety of desserts and savory items such as arepas, empanadas (beef, chicken and cheese), pastelitos (chicken, beef and cheese and guava), tequeños, cachitos, profiteroles, Venezuelan style tres leches cake, lemon bread, quesitos, and more.
The bakery also plans to sell full traditional plates in the future, said Berlingeri. The store is open from Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and is located at 2443 Mosai Way at Suite A in Tyler.
For more information, call (903)- 630-3009 or visit their Facebook page at Lemon Yellow Latin Bites. The restaurant has indoor seating and offers to-go and a drive-thru option.
Code Ninjas invites community to celebrate 1-year anniversary
Code Ninjas, which teaches children how to program video games, is celebrating one year in business at The Village at Cumberland Park in Tyler.
The Tyler location is inviting the community to an open house from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday as a way to celebrate its anniversary. The event will also serve as a preview for Code Ninjas' summer camps.
Chris and Ashley Smith own the Tyler location. They both have had careers in technology, including working on multiple NASA projects, information from the company said. They say they became interested in Code Ninjas because they wanted a place where their children could could learn about programming and engineering, and especially for their daughters to have a place to learn more about the male-dominated STEM fields. Code Ninja also teaches students various programming languages.
The mission of Code Ninjas is “Empowering tomorrow’s innovators to thrive in a digital future through fun, immersive environments.”
Code Ninja in Tyler opened on Tuesday, at 8926 S Broadway Ave. Suite 172, next to Abuelo’s.
Tyler JumpShot coffee shop's expanded hours begin today
A Tyler coffee shop is expanding its operating hours to allow more customers the opportunity to enjoy their products.
JumpShot Coffee, located at 734 S. Fleishel Ave., will be open in the afternoons once again beginning Monday.
Hours of operation will change to be 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The shop remains closed on Sundays.
Owner Levi Rodriguez previously told the Tyler Morning Telegraph that a portion of the shop’s daily sales go to an orphanage in Uganda.
Rodriguez invites the community to come out and grab some coffee during their new hours. During nice weather, JumpShot’s outdoor seating area provides a great spot for students to study or for professionals to debrief the work day with a cup of joe.
The shop also offers a perk for students. Each Tuesday, Tyler Junior College students can receive 10% off their purchase with a valid student ID, and on Thursdays, UT Tyler students can receive the same benefit.
Susan Robinson hosting storewide going out of business sale
A longtime jewelry shop in Tyler announced it will close permanently.
Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry, located at 6009 South Broadway Ave., announced in a press release Wednesday that its property will be demolished and the store will "close forever."
Robinson, who created her own jewelry enterprise that has been in business for almost 40 years, will retire.
With the closure, the fine jeweler will have a storewide going out of business sale with discounts as steep as 60% off. The sale will end when all the inventory has been completely liquidated, according to the press release.
Susan Robinson carries some of the most luxurious jewelry brands, but also employs master jewelers to produce custom designs.
“Our specialty is working with one-of-a-kind pieces with exceptional diamonds and gemstones," Robinson said. "Someone's heart will be captured with an amazing fancy intense blue diamond, as well as a perfectly cut 6.50 carat round brilliant diamond, or a bracelet mounted with over 30 carats of matched fancy intense yellow diamonds."
Susan Robinson Fine Jewelry's sale hours will be Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.