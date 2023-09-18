Odd Fellows Wine Bar opens in Tyler
The much-anticipated bar Odd Fellows Wine Bar opened in downtown Tyler over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The wine bar, owned by Rob and Tina Burch offers a variety of wine, simple charcuterie board, a mix of cheeses, meats, olives, nuts, as well as a bruschetta board which will be freshly made on demand.
Rob Burch said the wine bar is all about atmosphere, a nice place for people to go after work, or after hours and decompress.
Odd Fellows Wine Bar will also have live, acoustic music on weekends to enhance the ambiance of the venue, along with happy hour to be offered for a couple hours each day.
Burch said the bar opened to much success on opening day Sept. 1.
“Opening weekend was a huge success due to the support of all the awesome people who’ve been following our build-out progress,” he said.
Burch said it is a privilege to fill this need in the community and is excited to serve the community.
“It’s been such a privilege to address the stated needs of the community, and open a relaxing place where people can come enjoy our excellent wine and charcuterie selections, listen to good music and truly leave their stress at the front door,” he said.
“We believe the very best glass of wine is the one you drink with friends,” Burch added.
Odd Fellows Wine Bar is located at 220-A West Erwin Street in downtown and can be reached a 903-515-9838. Hours of operation are 5 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
For more information, visit the Odd Fellows Wine Bar Facebook page.
First in-store Starbucks opens in FRESH by Brookshire’s
The first in-store Starbucks at FRESH by Brookshire’s is now open in Tyler, according to the FRESH Facebook page.
A post announcing the unveiling read:
“Get ready to sip, savor, and celebrate as we unveil the newest addition to our Tyler store! Starbucks is coming to town, and we're brewing up something special just for you.”
The coffee shop opened in the store on September 7 with a Facebook post announcing:
“We are excited to have this new partnership and look forward to serving the community with delicious coffee from Starbucks! Stop by and sip while you shop! Now brewing your favorite fall flavors.”
For more information, visit the FRESH by Brookshire’s Facebook page.
Brookshire Grocery Co. announces intent to purchase property in West Tyler
Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) has announced the intent to purchase land in West Tyler with plans of building a “new generation” of Brookshire’s Food Stores.
Brookshire’s representatives said they are excited about the endeavor.
“Brookshire Grocery Co. (BGC) is excited to purchase the land at the corner of Earl Campbell Parkway and Loop 323 in West Tyler. The company intends on developing the land to build a new generation of Brookshire’s Food Store to serve the Tyler community,” they said.
BGC opened the latest version of this new generation store in two locations in Bossier City and Shreveport, Louisiana, earlier this year.
Both stores have a full-service supermarket focused on excellent customer service and high-quality fresh meats and produce.
The stores offer market, deli, bakery and floral departments, along with fresh seafood, fresh sushi, and a broad selection of beer and wine. The stores also feature a Pizza Hut and coffee bar.
BGC said it currently does not have a confirmed timeline for the new store in Tyler.
On Sept. 1, 1928, company founder Wood T. Brookshire opened a small grocery store on the courthouse square in downtown Tyler. W.T. Brookshire began with four employees in a small, 2,500-square-feet store. He laid a foundation of core values focused on incredible customer service, tenacity and competitive grit, BGC said.
W.T. Brookshire believed it was his "God-given calling" to serve his community through the grocery industry. Because of that, Brookshire Grocery Co. is still family-owned, according to the company website.
Today, the company has grown to include more than 200 stores – operating under the brands of Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Reasor’s.
This month, the iconic grocery store company celebrates 95 years in business.