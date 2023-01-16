Business expo set Tuesday
The 28th Annual Business 2 Business Expo will take place from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Green Acres Baptist Church Crosswalk Conference Center.
More than 100 exhibitors will showcase their products and services. It is also an opportunity for businesses to network and connect.
All attendees must present a business card or pay $5 per person to enter.
Over 2,500 attend each year, according to the Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Chamber board chair Pat Stacey called it the "biggest networking event in East Texas."
Bullard coffee shop, lunch spot makes temporary changes to menu
Lost Sheep Coffee in Bullard recently implemented a limited menu while it works to revamp its offerings.
The limited lunch menu will include a few sandwiches, salads, and chips or fruit for sides.
By February, the coffee shop and popular local lunch spot will have a new, revamped kitchen and menu, according to a post on its Facebook page.
"For the next few weeks, we will be putting some changes in place in our kitchen ... We ask for your grace and patience during this time as it will be another learning experience for us, we plan to keep everyone updated as the changes take place," the post reads.
The kitchen will be open as usual 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The coffee shop is open 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
Zoës Kitchen in Tyler closing this week
This week is the last chance for fans of the Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to eat at the establishment.
Zoës Kitchen will be closing its doors on Wednesday. The fast casual restaurant that serves Mediterranean-inspired dishes opened in August 2015 at 8926 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 104 at The Village at Cumberland Park.
Fortunately for fans of similar fare, another Mediterranean-type restaurant will take its place with renovations set to begin soon.
The Dallas-based franchise has teamed up with CAVA, a growing fast-casual Mediterranean chain, to transition and open a new restaurant in the same location on South Broadway Avenue.
A permit was issued for CAVA by the city of Tyler on Nov. 3.
Renovations will begin shortly after the closure and will last for six to eight weeks.
Bridal expo set for February
A huge bridal show is coming to East Texas in February.
The East Texas Weddings Extravaganza will host its Bridal Expo from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Feb. 4 at the Rose Garden Center in Tyler.
There will be nearly 60 vendors devoted to the bridal industry at the event.
"At the Bridal Expo you will find East Texas exhibitors devoted to making the bride to be’s dream wedding come true and all of them located under one roof," according to its website. "They will have show specials, information trends to share with you, and terrific tips to help you with your planning and decision making."
Fun and games, food samples, and prizes will be awarded throughout the day with bridal fashions on display. Grand prize presentations start at 3 p.m. and consist of things such as free dresses, free tuxedo, free trip, floral and venue discounts and more.
For more information, visit https://easttexasweddingextravaganza.com/.