Dutch Bros in Tyler set to open this week
One of three new Dutch Bros Coffee locations coming to Tyler is set to open this week.
The new coffee shop at 2157 W Grande Blvd will open on Friday, the company announced in a Facebook post.
Hours will be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Dutch Bros' other two Tyler locations include 3924 Troup Highway and 7920 S Broadway Ave.
For more information, visit www.dutchbros.com/locations.
Peking opens at new location in downtown Tyler
Peking Asian Cuisine has officially opened its new location.
The new location, at 302 E Front St., has been operating for about a month. The former location at 1021 E. 5th St. is no longer open.
Peking's new location in downtown Tyler features a drive-thru. It is in the building that formerly housed Stratton's Café.
The menu includes traditional favorites such as pad Thai, hot Szechuan, kung pao, sesame chicken, general Tso's chicken and more.
Hours are Sunday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
JumpShot Coffee temporarily closed
JumpShot Coffee in Tyler is temporarily closed.
On its Facebook page last week, the coffee shop wrote, "... We will be taking a few weeks to make some internal adjustments necessary to continue to serve you the most delicious coffee in ETX."
The break will last a few weeks, according to management, but they will "be back better than ever."
Follow JumpShot on Instagram and Facebook for updates on the reopening date.