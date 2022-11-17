New coffee shop to celebrate grand opening
WHITEHOUSE – Scooter's Coffee in Whitehouse will host a grand opening event on Friday with special offers available for customers.
The drive-thru shop, at 200 E Main St., will offer customers half-off any drink when they pay with the Scooter's Coffee mobile app, according to a news release from the company.
With the app, customers earn three “Smiles” for every dollar spent, and once they reach 180 Smiles, they earn a free drink. All customers start in the Scooter Doodle status level, with perks that include a free drink on their birthday and surprise rewards, exclusive to the mobile app only. After earning 500 Smiles, customers move into the Caramelicious status level with additional perks.
To pay with the app, customers simply need to link a credit card and tap “Pay in Stores” from the home screen. Then, if they choose to tip, they can select a custom amount or percentage prior to scanning their app. Customers also have the option to pay with cash or a gift card and still earn loyalty through the app by using the “Scan to Earn Loyalty” Only QR code.
The drive-thru location is owned and operated by Kerri Hicken, Andrew Hicken, and Vicky Lux.
“We are so excited to be able to provide a drive-thru coffee option to the amazing community of Whitehouse," Kerri Hicken said in the news release. "This is our first Scooter's Coffee location, and it has been an amazing journey. We have had an overwhelmingly positive reception in Whitehouse. The community has been welcoming and encouraging since before we even opened."
Hicken said they are thrilled to be able to create job opportunities and serve the community by getting involved in local events, as well.
"Our mission is 'to create an amazing experience for each life we touch,'" Hicken said. "We hope that you will make Scooter’s Coffee your hometown drink stop — we serve more than just coffee! Thank you to our family, friends, and the citizens of Whitehouse and the surrounding communities for your support."
Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for more than 20 years and has over 450 locations in 28 states across the nation. With commitments to build new stores in 30 states, the company plans to open many additional locations in 2022.
New restaurant opens on Broadway in Tyler
Kung Fu Tea held its soft opening on Monday.
The restaurant, located at 6611 S. Broadway Ave. Suite 100 in Tyler, offers a variety of bubble/boba tea, slushes, iced and hot coffee, and fried chicken sandwiches, tenders, wings and more.
The soft opening ushered in a one- to two-week period where the restaurant will be live training its team, offering a limited menu, and finalizing all pending orders before an official grand opening. The date for the grand opening has not yet been announced.
The establishment is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information and daily announcements, visit their Facebook page.
Tyler jeweler to donate proceeds to nonprofit
Kendra Scott shoppers have the option of giving back to a good cause while purchasing jewelry at the local merchant this weekend.
From noon to 2 p.m. on Saturday, customers can mention Therapet at checkout to have 20% of the proceeds donated to the local nonprofit. The store is located at 8926 S. Broadway Ave. in Tyler.
The promotion is also happening online. Customers can use code GIVEBACK-CUXBK to make sure a portion of their proceeds benefit Therapet.
Therapet is a Tyler-based donor-supported nonprofit that offers animal-assisted therapy to patients in need. The organization has 70-plus dogs, three cats and a cockatoo working in its programs, currently, according to its website.
The group's goal is to establish and communicate standards of practice for using specially trained animals in healthcare and educational settings; provide education to healthcare, educators, facility leaders and volunteers; educate communities on opportunities and benefits of animal-assisted therapy; and train, certify and assure competency of human/animal volunteer teams. For more information, visit therapet.org.
Tyler coffee shop changes hours
JumpShot Coffee in Tyler will no longer be open on Sundays.
The shop at 734 S. Fleishel Ave. will be closed on Sundays, according to a post made Saturday night on its Facebook page.
"Thank you for your continued support and patronage ... We will still be supporting the orphanage in Uganda by donating a portion of our daily sales," the shop stated.
The shop's current operation hours are 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It is also hiring and is open to adjusting to an employee's needed availability. No previous barista experience is required.
The shop also regularly has food trucks on site during lunch hours. Check its Facebook page for a schedule each week.