Tyler apparel brand opens storefront in mall
Weird & Different, a Tyler-based apparel and clothing brand, hosted a grand opening celebration this past Saturday for its new storefront in the Broadway Square Mall.
Owner Romero Brown Jr. was surrounded by supporters and community members as he cut the ribbon to his new store.
Weird & Different has a unique variety of hoodies, T-shirts, jackets, sweaters, biker shorts, crop tops, long sleeves, jogger pants, jogger shorts, puffer coats, crew necks, socks, stickers, tote bags, hats, and fanny packs.
The company was previously housed in the mall at a kiosk in the mall across from Bath & Body Works. The retail space is now permanently located at a storefront in between Perfume & More and KGN Jewelers.
Brown, 25, began the Weird & Different clothing and apparel brand in 2020. Although the future is looking bright for the young entrepreneur, Brown says the creation of the brand grew from very powerful and painful life experiences.
Brown was often made fun of or bullied for a disability he had from birth. The taunting, even at a young age, planted a seed of change and hope in Brown’s mind.
“I started my company because I was born deaf in my right ear. Due to me being deaf, it caused me to have a terrible speech impediment. So because of my speech impediment, I got bullied and teased tremendously,” Brown said. “The famous nickname kids gave me was Mushmouth from the popular show ‘Fat Albert.’”
“As I got older my speech got way better as did my confidence. So I knew my purpose early on was to make a product that represented loving yourself and embracing one’s own insecurities,” he said. “What better industry than fashion, which is the No. 1 way people express themselves.”
The brand name itself, Weird & Different, makes a statement and Brown said he put just as much time into his logo, Mr. Weird.
The mall is located at 4601 South Broadway Avenue. Hours of operation for the brand are Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday and Saturday 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday noon to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Weird & Different Facebook page or weirdndifferent.com.
Bubba’s 33 now open in Tyler
Bubba’s 33 in Tyler celebrated its grand opening on Monday.
The 7,500 square-foot restaurant employs a staff of 200 and is known for its love of sports and scratch-made food.
Managing Partner Lerin Pennington said she was excited to see the doors open to the public.
“I am beyond excited to bring Bubba’s 33 to the community of Tyler,” she said.
Professional bass fisherman Mike Delvisco was on site for a meet-and-greet with guests Monday evening for the opening.
Bubba’s 33 was created by Kent Taylor, founder and CEO of Texas Roadhouse restaurants. Taylor’s vision was to create a restaurant where families, friends, and sports teams could gather to enjoy a lively atmosphere without sacrificing quality food.
Bubba’s 33 is located at 4504 South Broadway Ave. It is open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Local barbecue joint to offer free meal for veterans
This Friday on Veterans Day, Poke In Da Eye World Championship BBQ & Catering in Chapel Hill will offer free meals for veterans.
The restaurant made the announcement on its Facebook page, noting all veterans can enjoy a 1-meat plate with three sides and a medium drink all day Friday.
Poke In Da Eye is located at 11811 Highway 64 E in Tyler. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Willow Bay Boutique holds grand opening
Willow Bay Boutique celebrated its grand opening ceremony on Saturday. The boutique, which opened its doors earlier this fall, offers clothing, jewelry, home décor, gifts, and more.
Owner Chrissi McMullen said she recently moved back to the area with her husband, who is a Tyler native.
“Born and raised in Central Texas, my love for fashion, clothing and home décor did not find its way to me until after becoming the mother of 3 boys,” she said. “After working in retail for the last seven years in central Texas, my husband relocated back to his hometown of Tyler.”
“After transferring back here for work and sending our youngest off to college, I felt this was a good move for me,” McMullen said. “I have been in retail for the last several years and knowing the industry and ins and outs, decided that this was a natural transition for me.”
McMullen recently got the boutique “holiday-ready” and said she was excited to celebrate the opening and this time of the year in general.
McMullen said she hopes her boutique will bring a relaxing vibe to the community and build relationships.
“My hope is that in a world of fast pace, social media and ‘add to cart,’ by staying true to ourselves we can provide unique, one-on-one opportunities to have fun, feel good, and find fun pieces while growing relationships in our community,” she said.
“I also hope I bring a unique, personal take on what it looks like in 2022 to be a small business owner,” McMullen added.
McMullen said she loves what she does and is excited to be serving the Tyler community.
“I take it to heart to be a brand that strives to carry well made pieces. Whether someone is looking for jewelry, clothing, gifts or home décor, we are here to provide them with thoughtful gifts for others or pieces for themselves without breaking the bank,” she said. “I am excited to be here in Tyler and share my love for home and fashion with the community,” she said.
Willow Bay Boutique is located at 6724 Paluxy Drive, Suite 100 and can be reached at 512-848-8012.
Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. For more information, visit the Willow Bay Boutique website.
— Jessica Payne, Staff