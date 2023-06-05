Chicken Salad Chick opens in Tyler this week
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast casual chicken salad restaurant, will hold its grand opening this Wednesday.
The opening marks the brand’s 27th restaurant in the state and the first for local couple Jack and Mona Gabriel who have been serving the Tyler community with their Nothing Bundt Cakes and Marble Slab Creamery businesses over the past 10 years.
Tyler guests can expect to experience the Southern hospitality that Chicken Salad Chick is known for with specials and giveaways beginning Wednesday and continuing throughout the rest of the week.
On Wednesday, the first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.
On Thursday, the first 100 guests will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler with the purchase of a Chick Trio, on Friday the first 100 guests to purchase a Chick Trio will receive a free Large Chick Cooler, and on Saturday the first 100 guests will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tote Bag with the purchase of a Chick Trio.
Guests are encouraged to arrive early to get checked in. The first 100 guests must remain in line and download the Craving Credits app; Wi-Fi will not be available on site.
Once the restaurant opens, guests will make a purchase of “The Chick” or anything of greater value and enter a code in the Craving Credits app to officially secure their spot.
If guests leave the line for any reason, their spot will be awarded to the next guest in line. Guests will receive their first free Large Quick Chick electronically to their app the Monday following Grand Opening Day.
Guests must download the CSC App and be 16 years or older to purchase and is not valid with any other offers.
Chicken Salad Chick Tyler is located at 4710 South Broadway Avenue in the Plaza shopping center next to Hobby Lobby. Hours of operation will be Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information, visit the Chicken Salad Chick Facebook page.
New antique, décor shop now open in Tyler
Longtime Tyler residents and mother-daughter duo have opened a one-of-a-kind antiques and décor shop in South Tyler. The shop opened for business on June 1.
Dianne Moore and her daughter Casey Morrow bring years of experience in the antiques and interiors industries and a love for combining handpicked antiques with new décor to create beautiful, curated spaces.
The small family business will specialize in vintage décor and antiques as well as new gifts and décor.
With over 18 years experience in the antiques and collectibles industry, home staging industry as well as a track record of successful retail start up and ownership, Moore said she is in a position to share her love of ‘items with a story’ with the East Texas community.
Refind is located at 15902 County Road 165, Suite C in a storefront in South Tyler off Old Jacksonville Hwy near Bruno’s and Kizer’s Grill. Hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
For more information, visit the Refind Facebook page.