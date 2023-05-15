Family-owned bin store now open in Tyler
A new bargain shopping option, Tyler Liquidations, is now open in Tyler.
The store sells general merchandise from popular stores like Target, Amazon and Walmart, according to owner Kayla Ivey.
“Our inventory will change every week and throughout the week,” she said.
Ivey said the family, who also owns Tyler Thrift, loves a good bargain and wants to continue to offer that to the Tyler community.
“We are a family of bargain shoppers who wanted to bring the experience to everyone locally,” she said. “We love our community and want to offer something new.”
The bin store sells new in-box items from major retailers at $9 or less. Each day, everything in the bins is priced at a number $1 to $9, which changes every week.
Tyler Liquidations is located at 9076 US- 271. Tentative hours of operation are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
For more information, visit the Tyler Liquidations Facebook page.
FOSTER now open in Mosaic District
Mother-daughter duo Kim and Frances Hackney opened a brick and mortar location for their business FOSTER last week.
Now in its home in Tyler's Mosaic District, FOSTER was founded in 2020 after mother Kim, an interior designer, asked her artist daughter, Frances, to create a one-of-a-kind Ole Miss gift for an upcoming alumni girls’ trip. Together, they created a custom deck of playing cards featuring iconic images and nostalgic memories of their alma mater.
“FOSTER transpired into a full-fledged business bringing fresh, inspiring, artful products into homes with the most popular products to date being the playing cards,” said Hackney. “Three years later, the playing card line includes several licensed collegiate options and other whimsical acrylic painted designs. Other products also encompass the brand including napkin and cup sets, place cards, and a small selection of interior design pieces.”
The success of the business since opening has allowed the duo to open a brick and mortar in the Mosaic District.
“After three years of selling our creations online and with local, regional and national retailers, as well as traveling for pop-up-shop events to help connect with customers and wholesalers, my mom and I were finally ready to take the next step in our hometown," explained Frances. "Opening our own office for FOSTER employees to work out of with a combined storefront is a dream we didn’t even know was possible.”
FOSTER is located at 2443 Mosaic Way, Suite B and can be reached at (903) 520-8381. Hour of operation are Mon. through Sat. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit www.solelyfoster.com.
Storage business set to hold grand opening
Superior Storage has expanded with four current facilities under construction, three within the Tyler area.
A Tyler location at 1326 East Grande Boulevard held a soft opening in March and will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday, according to chief marketing director Zach Chitwood.
“We are a regional climate controlled storage facility that started in Longview and recently expanded into the Tyler market. We have developed a proprietary Remote Management Technology called RCM that plugs into our Property Management Software and allows us to maintain face to face interaction with tenants while being anywhere in the world,” Chitwood said. “We can transfer calls to tenants units, remotely open units and doors throughout the facility, all while being a Remote Concierge Manager.”
Chitwood said the climate controlled storage partnered with the most advanced technology in the area makes the business one-of-a-kind.
“Your phone works as your key to the facility and unit,” he said.
Superior Storage offers both non-climate and climate controlled units.
Customers can rent units directly off the website at www.getsuperiorstorage.com.
The ribbon cutting will be held Monday from 3 to 4 p.m. and will be hosted by the Tyler Chamber of Commerce. The event will include raffles for merchandise and gift cards.
Superior Storage can be reached at 903-470-7763.