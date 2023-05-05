Coffee Around the Corner and Southern Charms have teamed up to host a first-ever Bullard Small Business by Kids event on Saturday.
The event is a way for East Texas youth to introduce their business to the community, according to event creator and coordinator Dee Riley.
“The purpose of the event is for the kids to have an outlet to show the community what they have to offer,” she said. “I wanted to offer kids of all ages an opportunity to begin or showcase their business.”
Riley said she is close friends with the owner of Coffee Around the Corner and the duo have worked hard to showcase small businesses in the Bullard and surrounding areas.
“We are close friends that have worked hard to get small businesses in Bullard a place to have their products seen,” she said.
The deadline to sign up as a vendor was based on available space with 15 vendors signing up and filling all spaces within a matter of days.
Vendors include Hanna’s Handcrafted Jewelry, Crafters Cottage Texas, Dutchess of Dooks, SO Sisterly Designs, Em-Pres Designs, Landon’s Woodworking, Jackson’s Junk, Simply Shine, Art by Nikki, and more.
Riley said she hopes the community will come out and support the community use and make this an annual event.
“We would love for these kids to get the support of the community and hope to continue to host the event,” she said.
The outdoor event will be held on May 6 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Coffee Around the Corner located at 202 West Main Street in Bullard. The event will be moved inside should there be inclement weather.
For more information, visit the Small Business by Kids Facebook event page.