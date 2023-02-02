Bullard coffee shop Coffee Around the Corner is doing its part to show a little kindness to the community.
The shop, owned by Billy Jones and opened in 2017, posted on Facebook Thursday morning that it is offering a free cup of coffee to those still without power due to the winter weather.
As thousands in Smith County remain without power, Jones said he wanted to show his support.
“I wanted to offer a helping hand,” he said. “Everyone needs a helping hand every now and then, and our community is very important to us.”
“It's always a great honor to give back to our community that supports us,” Jones added.
The shop offers a comfortable and relaxing setting with WiFi for anyone who needs it.
“We have a great drink selection, a few sandwich options, and we also have homemade snacks such as cookies, muffins, cheesecake bar, and more,” Jones said.
Jones said he’s had a few people come in after seeing the post and the offer will remain as long as there are those without power.
Coffee Around the Corner is also connected to Southern Charm, an antique store where customers can shop while enjoying their coffee.
Coffee Around the Corner is located at 202-B West Main Street in Bullard.
For more information, visit the Coffee Around the Corner Facebook page.