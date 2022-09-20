Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Z Constructors Nationwide LLC., 510 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $500,000
McKinney Homes LLC., 480 Preston Ridge Drive, residential new, $250,000
Watson Commercial Construction, 135 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial shell, $2,356,286.94
Morrison Construction Co., 180 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $305,000
POPG Construction, 2007 and 2015 Colston Drive, residential new, $300,000 each
Guardian Construction, 2601 S. Southeast Loop 323, remodel/renovation, $269,000
Moss Concrete Construction Co., 2879 Hwy. 31, commercial new parking lots, $105,000
MHS Planning and Design, 2727 S. Vine Avenue, residential grading, $1,100,000
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 2725 Patriot Drive, commercial roof replacement, $100,000
Gavina’s Concrete, 3213 Seaton St., commercial driveway, $7,000
Cardenas Properties LLC., 1310 Fairfield Lane, conditional permanent electric, $450,000
TDR Contractors Inc., 1300 Hubbard Drive, plumbing new, $2,252,000
TDR Contractors Inc., 1300 Hubbard Drive, commercial mechanical new, $3,612,000
Air Save, 738 Patton Lane, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,500
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 7922 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000