Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 3212 Chandler Highway, commercial mechanical alterations
Chris Forstik, 4106 Palo Pinto Creek Circle, new residential, $400,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 2703 Royal Village Way, residential new, $299,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2704 Royal Village Way, residential new, $369,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2707 Royal Village Way, residential new, $284,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2708 Royal Village Way, residential new, $329,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2711 Royal Village Way, residential new, $309,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2712 Royal Village Way, residential new, $339,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2715 Royal Village Way, residential new, $329,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2716 Royal Village Way, residential new, $319,900
Stillwater Services, 1700 E. Front St., commercial remodel renovation, $100,000
Flores Renovations, 535 W. Southwest Loop 323 No. 206, commercial interior remodel/renovation, $48,000
Chris Forstik, 9055 Shallow CV, residential new, $400,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 2719 Royal Village Way, residential new, $299,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2720 Royal Village Way, residential new, $349,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2723 Royal Village Way, residential new, $309,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2724 Royal Village Way, residential new, $359,900
Barr G Inc., 2621 Border Avenue, commercial demolition, $295,280
JD's AC LLC., 101 Cambridge Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $800
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 2404 N. Grand Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,000
Evans Air Conditioning Inc., 5614 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000