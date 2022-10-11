Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Lay Construction LLC., 1717 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial addition, $500,000
MC Construction LLC., 15138 Eastside Road, residential Lake Tyler swimming pool, $280,000
CBG Root Construction LLC., 4443 Cascades Shoreline Drive, new residential, $3,120,187.34
AHRS Enterprises Inc., 2706 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial remodel/renovation, $2,500
HGR General Contractors, 1327 Baxter Avenue, pool/spa/jacuzzi/fountain, $416,814
KEA General Contractors, 700 Olympic Plaza Circle, commercial shell, $133,638
Coy Dodd Air Conditioning Inc., 4525 Old Bullard Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,485
Lucky Construction Inc., 6201 S. Broadway Avenue, conditional permanent electric, $1,200,000
Maddox Services, 4200 Old Omen Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,947
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 2625 E. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $315,000
Riam Concrete & General Construction, 101 Cambridge Road, commercial driveway
C&R Service and Repair, 601 E. Amherst St., commercial mechanical alterations, $8,000
Air Mart A/C & Heating, 818 S. Fleishel Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $9,995
Classic Design Group, 113 Market Square Boulevard, commercial grading
Clinards Refrigeration AC & Heating LLC., 1204 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial mechanical alterations, $16,500
Watermark Engineering Resources LLC., 5012 Troup Highway, commercial grading, $1,500,000
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 2895 Shiloh Road, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,975
All Climate Refrigeration, 4601 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $30,765.51
Payne Mechanical Services Inc., 14792 CR 192, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,975
Apache Heat and Air, 1951 Blue Mountain Boulevard, commercial mechanical new, $35,000
Apache Heat and Air, 1527 E. 5th St., commercial mechanical new, $35,000
Wellborn Mechanical Services, 135 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $315,000
Protocall LLC., 5520 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $25,287.26
Strickland Plumbing & HVAC, 180 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $7,500
Total Mechanical A/C, 5868 Old Jacksonville Highway 400, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,500