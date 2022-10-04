Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Christian Builders Inc., 7606 Lakeside Lane, residential new, $700,000
IMS Construction, 562 Centennial Parkway Clubhouse, commercial new, $36,559,544
Metalwood Construction, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 1100, commercial finish out, $300,000
Harris, Riley Construction, 2203 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial addition, $13,400,000
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 1614 S. College Avenue, single-family addition, $400,000
JF Design, 1593 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $4,500
SCI Construction LTD., 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial finish out, $1,722,700
Sherrill Construction Co., 1518 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial new, $250,000
1C410 Cascades LLC., 4585 Cascades Boulevard, residential new, $543,382
Maddox Services, 2203 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, electrical new, $1,469,359
Crafted Homes, 1872 Sentinel Way, residential new, $1,000,000
Larc Legacy Construction, 212 Old Grande Boulevard C 102, commercial remodel/renovation, $10,000
TCMC Inc., 2405 Wilderness CV, residential new, $700,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 6151 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,500
Mosby Mechanical Co., 433 S. Fleishel Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,226
C&R Service and Repair, 129 N. Northwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $28,500
All Climate Refrigeration, 2624 E. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $36,542.60
Stiles Electric, 1201 W. Grande Boulevard, conditional permanent electric, $545,000
Maddox Services, 2913 Plymouth Circle, commercial mechanical alterations, $13,505
Houk Air Conditioning, 8916 S. Broadway Avenue 104, commercial mechanical alterations, $48,000
IMS Construction, 562 Centennial Parkway 1-50, commercial new multi-family
Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 7922 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,500