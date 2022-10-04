Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

Christian Builders Inc., 7606 Lakeside Lane, residential new, $700,000

IMS Construction, 562 Centennial Parkway Clubhouse, commercial new, $36,559,544

Metalwood Construction, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 1100, commercial finish out, $300,000

Harris, Riley Construction, 2203 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, commercial addition, $13,400,000

Angie Reed Construction & Design, 1614 S. College Avenue, single-family addition, $400,000

JF Design, 1593 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial remodel/renovation, $4,500

SCI Construction LTD., 6991 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial finish out, $1,722,700

Sherrill Construction Co., 1518 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial new, $250,000

1C410 Cascades LLC., 4585 Cascades Boulevard, residential new, $543,382

Maddox Services, 2203 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, electrical new, $1,469,359

Crafted Homes, 1872 Sentinel Way, residential new, $1,000,000

Larc Legacy Construction, 212 Old Grande Boulevard C 102, commercial remodel/renovation, $10,000

TCMC Inc., 2405 Wilderness CV, residential new, $700,000

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 6151 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $4,500

Mosby Mechanical Co., 433 S. Fleishel Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,226

C&R Service and Repair, 129 N. Northwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $28,500

All Climate Refrigeration, 2624 E. Erwin St., commercial mechanical alterations, $36,542.60

Stiles Electric, 1201 W. Grande Boulevard, conditional permanent electric, $545,000

Maddox Services, 2913 Plymouth Circle, commercial mechanical alterations, $13,505

Houk Air Conditioning, 8916 S. Broadway Avenue 104, commercial mechanical alterations, $48,000

IMS Construction, 562 Centennial Parkway 1-50, commercial new multi-family

Walker Heating & Cooling LLC., 7922 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,500

 
 

