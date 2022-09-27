Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Harris, Riley Construction, 403 Bluebonnet Drive, remodel/renovation, $700,000
Lay Construction LLC., 1717 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial new, $250,000
Watson Commercial Construction, 135 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial shell, $2,356,286.94
Mark White, 3310 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $60,000
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 8010 Hollytree Drive, residential new, $1,300,000
Eric Barnes Construction, 1605 W. Erwin St., commercial addition, $45,500
Paragon Construction & Associates LLC., 223 E. Elm St., commercial remodel/renovation, $48,000
Nathan Saucedo, 1211 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial remodel/renovation, $100,000
HGR General Contractors, 800 E. Dawson St., commercial interior remodel/renovation, $416,000
Advanced Roofing Services Inc., 2725 Patriot Drive, commercial roof replacement, $100,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 2727 Royal Village Way, residential new, $299,900
Sidar Builders LLC., 2728 Royal Village Way, residential new, $319,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 2732 Royal Village Way, residential new, $339,000
Sidar Builders LLC., 2731 Royal Village Way, residential new, $349,900
Metroplex Commercial Concrete Construction Inc., 2488 Three Lakes Parkway, commercial driveway, $5,000
All Seasons Heating and Air Conditioning, 7922 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,000
Loftis Heating & Air Conditioning, 1405 S. Southeast Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $65,000
NDT Heating and AC, 1879 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,000
Enoche’s, 3979 University Boulevard 100, commercial window/door replacement
McKee A/C and Heating, 2467 Crow Road 200/300, commercial mechanical alterations, $8,600
Four Seasons Heating & A/C, 3210 S. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $40,000
Blazer Mechanical Services, 5604 Donnybrook Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $71,561
Four Seasons Heating & A/C, 6970 Arbor Ridge Drive, commercial new mechanical, $12,000