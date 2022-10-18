Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Ed Thompson Construction LLC., 500 N. Palace Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $24,000
SHS Construction LLC., 1113 Gardenwood Drive, new residential, $300,000
Live Modern LLC., 124 Golf Avenue, commercial new, $350,000
Metalwood Construction, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 1100, commercial finish out, $300,000
Waterman Construction, 125 N. Northwest Loop 323, commercial grading
Easter Properties Inc., 2615 University Boulevard, commercial new, $250,000
Harris, Riley Construction, 4031 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $670,300
Cross Architects, 5520 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial remodel/renovation, $750,000
Lowe Custom Builders Inc., 7950 Maple Lane, residential new, $700,000
Shelby Chunn Construction and Design, 9290 Caddo Ridge CV, residential new, $590,000
Shelby Chunn Construction and Design, 9228 and 9232 Villas Court, residential new, $356,000 each
Bruce Green Construction, 701 S. Beckham Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $95,000
Tyler Athletics Inc., 3717 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $35,000
Capps-Capco Construction, 3200 W. Gentry Parkway, commercial grading
Briarwood Group LTD., 909 Southeast Loop 323, commercial finish out, $150,000
Bassem Snoubar, 4132 Chapel Ridge, residential new, $400,000
Davidson Homes, 4018 Spartanburg Lane, residential new, $580,000
Maddox Services, 7406 Bedshire Court, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,334
Protex Restaurant Services, 4751 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $48,500
Protex Restaurant Services, 4751 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $48,000
Stiles Electric, 2000 W. Front St., conditional permanent electric, $2,500,000
JG Buckland Electrical Services LLC., 3809 Hwy. 64, electrical new, $500,000
Velocity Mechanical Inc., 5230 Old Jacksonville Highway, commercial mechanical new, $75,000
Air Service of Smith Co., 1718 W. Houston St., commercial mechanical alterations, $6,998.77
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 3924 Troup Highway, commercial mechanical new, $750
Maddox Services, 4102 Fillbrook Lane, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,148
Tyler HVAC, 500 N. Palace Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $5,500