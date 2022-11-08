Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:
Yari At Construction Co., 514 W. Elm St., commercial finish out, $7,000
R.G. Good Greenlife Technologies Inc., 3300 and 3310 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial solar panels, $125,000 each
Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, 822 W. Front St., commercial new, $175,000
Shelby Chunn Construction and Design, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 410A and 410D, commercial finish out, $40,000 each
Chris Walker, 15138 Camp Tyler Road, commercial at Lake Tyler, $250,000
SCI Construction LTD., 100 N. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $434,290
Watson Commercial Construction, 218 E. Elm St., commercial finish out, $375,300
Neely Construction & Renovations, 2325 Hidden Creek Trail, residential new, $750,000
Brandpoint Services, 8942 S. Broadway Avenue 162, commercial finish out, $220,000
Chris Forstik, 1550 Maple Circle, new residential, $1,400,000
Angie Reed Construction & Design, 1907 Sentinel Court, residential new, $850,000
HVAC Systems of Texas, 8938 S. Broadway Avenue 304, commercial mechanical new, $12,000
Rose City Air, 1011 W. Grande Boulevard 200, commercial mechanical new, $73,000
Rose City Air, 1011 W. Grande Boulevard 100, commercial mechanical new, $11,000
Maddox Services, 1511 Augusta Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,125
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 1326 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial mechanical new, $145,000
Redline Mechanical, 510 S. Southwest Loop 323 580, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,000
The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $24,000
The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,000
The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 6444 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,000
The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $33,000
The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 6444 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,000
The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,000
The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $18,000
The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,000
The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,000
The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 2025 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $75,000
East Texas Refrigeration Co., 6011 Hamilton Meadows Way, commercial mechanical new, $5,000