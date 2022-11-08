Stock_Building_Permits_Metro_Creative_7
(Metro Creative Graphics)

Commercial and large residential building permits issued by the city of Tyler:

Yari At Construction Co., 514 W. Elm St., commercial finish out, $7,000

R.G. Good Greenlife Technologies Inc., 3300 and 3310 S. Broadway Avenue, commercial solar panels, $125,000 each

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County, 822 W. Front St., commercial new, $175,000

Shelby Chunn Construction and Design, 7925 S. Broadway Avenue 410A and 410D, commercial finish out, $40,000 each

Chris Walker, 15138 Camp Tyler Road, commercial at Lake Tyler, $250,000

SCI Construction LTD., 100 N. Broadway Avenue, commercial remodel/renovation, $434,290

Watson Commercial Construction, 218 E. Elm St., commercial finish out, $375,300

Neely Construction & Renovations, 2325 Hidden Creek Trail, residential new, $750,000

Brandpoint Services, 8942 S. Broadway Avenue 162, commercial finish out, $220,000

Chris Forstik, 1550 Maple Circle, new residential, $1,400,000

Angie Reed Construction & Design, 1907 Sentinel Court, residential new, $850,000

HVAC Systems of Texas, 8938 S. Broadway Avenue 304, commercial mechanical new, $12,000

Rose City Air, 1011 W. Grande Boulevard 200, commercial mechanical new, $73,000

Rose City Air, 1011 W. Grande Boulevard 100, commercial mechanical new, $11,000

Maddox Services, 1511 Augusta Avenue, commercial mechanical alterations, $10,125

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 1326 E. Grande Boulevard, commercial mechanical new, $145,000

Redline Mechanical, 510 S. Southwest Loop 323 580, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,000

The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $24,000

The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,000

The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 6444 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,000

The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $33,000

The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 6444 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $6,000

The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $15,000

The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $18,000

The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,000

The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $12,000

The Right Choice Heating & Air Inc., 4400 Paluxy Drive, commercial mechanical alterations, $3,000

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 2025 W. Southwest Loop 323, commercial mechanical alterations, $75,000

East Texas Refrigeration Co., 6011 Hamilton Meadows Way, commercial mechanical new, $5,000

 
 

